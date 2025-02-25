2025 Dare list unveils next-gen Black leaders in creativity

Black At has released its 2025 Dare (Dream, Act, Reimagine, Empower) list, spotlighting a new wave of Black executives, agencies, and creatives who are leading the charge in reshaping the creative industry

Andrea Quaye is the marketing director for Heineken. Source: Heineken.

These trailblazers are breaking boundaries across advertising, media, entertainment, and technology, driving business growth, fostering inclusive storytelling, and setting new standards for innovation and cultural influence. From bold campaigns to redefining brand narratives, these leaders are shifting the industry towards models rooted in authenticity, representation, and cultural relevance.

"The future of creativity lies in diverse voices leading the conversation," said spokesperson Peter Ukhurebor, CEO, Black At. "Black executives are not just participating in this shift they're leading it, creating space for new ideas, new perspectives, and game-changing innovation."

Marketing leaders

Kimberly Paige – chief marketing officer, BET/Paramount (US)

Sbusiso Kumalo – chief marketing officer, African Bank (South Africa)

Vuyokazi Henda – chief marketing officer, Spur (South Africa)

Richard McLeod – chief marketing officer, Merrell (US)

Andrea Quaye – chief marketing officer, Heineken (South Africa)

Gugu Mthembu – chief marketing officer, Telkom (South Africa)

Robert Thompson – head of marketing, Sanlam Investment (South Africa)

Damon Jones – chief communications officer, Procter & Gamble (UA)

Linda Kachingwe-Sisya – executive head of marketing and communications (Africa & International), First Rand Bank (South Africa)

Tyrona (Ty) Heath – director, The B2B Institute, LinkedIn (US)

Dominic Carter – executive vice president (publisher), The Sun (United Kingdom)

Ann Gitao – vice president, Vivo Energy (Kenya)

Malcolm Ellis – head of diverse investments, Diageo (US)

Alex Okosi – managing director, Google (Nigeria)

Reggie Saunders – vice president, entertainment marketing, Nike (Jordan) (US)

Creative and advertising leaders

Tseliso Rangaka – chief creative officer (Africa creative lead), Studio X (WPP/Coca-Cola) (South Africa)

Dora Osinde – chief creative officer, Ogilvy (Germany)

Loyiso Twala – chief creative officer, McCann (South Africa)

Kaleeta McDade – global chief experience design officer, VML (US)

Joana Mendes – president, Brazilian Creative Club (Brazil)

Ete Davies – EVP, Dentsu Creative (Europe, Middle East & Africa) (United Kingdom)

Gabriela Rodrigues – chief impact officer, Droga5 São Paulo (Brazil)

Juan Woodbury – North America creative & entertainment lead, Ogilvy (US)

Andre Gray – chief creative officer, Annex88 (US)

Carlo Murison – group CEO & chief creative officer, Two Tone Global (South Africa)

Steve Babaeko – CEO, X3M Ideas (Nigeria)

Heloísa Renata de Santana – president, AMPRO (Brazil)

Yaa Boateng – chief creative officer, The Storyteller Co. (Ghana)

Scott Pinkney – chief creative officer, Publicis Hawkeye (Canada)

Walter Geer - chief creative officer, Innovation North America Agency: VML (US)

Simni Hughes - Obisesan : executive creative director, Publicis (Nigeria)

Alex Frias – executive vice president, Steve Madden (US)

Omawumi Ogbe – managing partner, GLG Communications (Nigeria)

Rahmon Agbaje – co-founder, Loud Parade (United Kingdom)

Helena Bertho - global director of diversity and inclusion, Nubank (Brazil)

Young creatives

Ricardo Silvestre (Brazil) – CEO of Black Influence, a leading agency focused on Black creators and anti-racist communication.

Zanele "Zee" Kabane (South Africa) – associate creative director at M&C Saatchi Abel.

David Mesfin (US) – creative director at Innocean.

Esosa Osagiede (Nigeria) – creative director at Insight Publicis, also known as "The Zag," with extensive experience in digital advertising.

Larry Gordon (US) – group creative director at Laundry Service, with a strong background in brand storytelling and advertising.

Melody Henderson (US) – group creative director at VaynerMedia and co-founder of Curly Girl Collective.

Tim Austin (US) – creative director at draftLine, Anheuser-Busch InBev's in-house creative agency.

Omawumi Ogbe (Nigeria) – managing partner at GLG Communications, a leading PR and reputation management firm.

Rahmon Agbaje (UK) – co-founder of Loud Parade, an agency creating music-driven brand campaigns.

Breanna Stewart (US) – manager, brand moments at YouTube at Google.

Sandra Nwaka (Nigeria) – brand strategist at Nigerian Breweries.

Agencies of note