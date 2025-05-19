MIC drop: Coaching Africa’s next gen in marketing, influence and culture

South Africa’s most dynamic marketing minds are about to meet where culture and creativity collide.

Marketing Influence Culture (MIC), a next-gen masterclass experience built for Africa’s next wave of brand builders and culture shapers, launches its first live edition at Radisson RED Rosebank on 25 June 2025.

Created in partnership with dentsu X, MIC isn’t just an event – it’s a movement designed to put storytelling, strategy, and cultural relevance at the center of modern marketing on the continent.

An experience-led platform at the intersection of creativity and commerce, MIC gives Africa’s emerging marketers direct access to the insights, tools, and mentorship they need to lead. Think coaching over keynotes, conversations over panels and access over exclusivity.

“We started with a podcast because we knew the industry needed honesty,” says MIC founder Deshnie Govender, referencing ‘Hype and Happening’, which featured Gary Vaynerchuk’s first African interview, alongside leaders from Heineken, L’Oréal, and Visa.

“The conversations we have on brand-side need to shift beyond the boardroom. Now, MIC takes that conversation live – it's built to share the playbook, not gatekeep it.”

Not another conference – a culture-first coaching platform

MIC brings together top minds from FMCG, tech, finance, and media to deliver real-time brand coaching, turning the traditional panel event format on its head. From navigating cultural nuance to creating continent-spanning campaigns, MIC is where strategy meets soul and insight meets impact.

“We’re living in a remix culture where people don’t just consume content – they co-create it,” says Marcel Swain, managing director at dentsu X. “Our role is to build the platforms that enable this collaborative creativity – where media, technology and storytelling converge – to generate genuine cultural momentum and demonstrable business impact. Partnering with MIC is a natural extension of that mission.”

The inaugural event is backed by Radisson RED, a brand known for its design-led, culturally immersive experiences.

“We’re proud to host MIC’s first edition,” says Saadiyah Hendricks, area director, PR and Social Media, Radisson Hotel Group. “It’s a bold, culture-first platform that mirrors our mission: to foster creativity, connection, and unforgettable moments.”

Africa’s creative future needs a new playbook

With 70% of the population under 30 and more than 600 million mobile internet users, Africa’s influence economy is booming – but access to marketing know-how hasn’t kept up. MIC is built to change that.

“This is not another gatekept gathering,” adds Deshnie Govender. “MIC levels the playing field with a premium-yet-accessible model built around the belief that when everyone gets the playbook, everyone can win. MIC isn’t about big stages. It’s about big shifts – in thinking, in storytelling, and in who gets to shape the narrative.”

With its first edition set to spark big ideas and bold connections, MIC invites marketers, makers, and cultural architects to take a front-row seat in shaping Africa’s new brand era. Don’t miss the drop.

Event details

Venue: Radisson RED Rosebank, Johannesburg

Date: 25 June 2025, 1pm to 5pm

Tickets and info: email moc.epyhigideht@nagem for access, as tickets are limited

Follow: @micdropafrica for announcements, speakers, and behind-the-scenes content

About the founder

Deshnie Govender is a recognised leader in Africa’s marketing and media landscape. She most recently served on the global marketing team at TikTok and was named the 2025 Future Female Winner by Advertising Week Europe. In addition to founding Hype and Happening, and MIC, she currently serves as the 2025 chair of the IAB Bookmarks and is a juror on the Loeries, Effies, and AB InBev Creative X Awards. Her track record across FMCG, tech, and entertainment has made her a respected voice in marketing innovation, blending cultural intelligence with commercial strategy.

About Dentsu X

Dentsu X is dentsu’s experience-led agency – creating culturally fluent, socially resonant, and commercially impactful experiences. It helps brands find their place in culture, commerce, and society by fusing data, media, tech, and creativity to build platforms that echo beyond the moment. Under the leadership of Marcel Swain, the South African office is leading the charge to turn strategy into movement and impressions into cultural voltage.

About Radisson RED

Radisson RED is part of the Radisson Hotel Group – one of the world’s leading hotel groups, with a footprint of over 1,250 hotels across more than 95 countries. In South Africa, it operates 11 hotels under brands including Radisson Blu, Park Inn, and Radisson RED – known for its bold design and community-first programming.

