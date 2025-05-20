Marketing & Media Digital
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Media24DentsuLocation BankAfriGISDoubleShiftFast Forward MarketingMultiChoiceHelmOFM RadioBizcommunity.comPenquinDomains.co.zaTractor OutdoorIgnition GroupTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The future of search: Why Location Bank matters in the age of AI

    Issued by Location Bank
    4 Jun 2025
    4 Jun 2025
    The future of search: Why Location Bank matters in the age of AI

    With the explosive rise of AI-driven assistants like ChatGPT, Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant the way people search is fundamentally changing. Traditional typed searches are giving way to voice commands, conversational queries, and intelligent prompts. But, when it comes to location based searches (or prompts), behind this shiny new interface lies something essential: the same old data.

    Whether someone asks Siri “Where can i find a good burger in Rosebank” or types a query into an AI chat window, these platforms don’t invent answers from thin air. They pull from structured, trusted data sources like Google Maps, Bing, Apple Maps, and more. And if your brand’s location data isn’t present, accurate, and consistent across these sources, you’re invisible in this new AI-powered world.

    “The future of search may look different on the surface but under the hood, it still depends on one thing: clean, trusted data,” said Neil Clarence, Co-founder of Location Bank. “That’s where we come in.”

    Welcome to the new search ecosystem

    The future of search is layered, decentralised, and intelligent but every layer still depends on accurate data. Here’s how:

    • ChatGPT pulls data through Bing → Location Bank integrates directly with Bing
    • ChatGPT pulls data from a brands store locator - Location Bank powers these with consistent data.
    • Siri now taps into ChatGPT + Apple Maps → Location Bank supports both.
    • Google Assistant relies on Google Maps → Location Bank publishes to it natively.

    The future of search: Why Location Bank matters in the age of AI

    As AI platforms scrape and learn from massive amounts of third-party data, the quality and consistency of your business’s location presence has never mattered more.

    Why Location Bank is now critical infrastructure

    Location Bank ensures that your business is published correctly: name, address, phone number, hours, categories, and more across a powerful network of digital endpoints. This includes Google, Bing, Meta, Apple Maps, TomTom,
    Here, and in-car navigation systems.

    Here’s what that means in practice:

    • If a customer asks Siri “Where can I find a good burger in Rosebank?" you show up because your data is there on Apple Maps.

    • If a user asks ChatGPT “Where can i find a good burger in Rosebank? and ChatGPT leans on Bing, you show up because your data was indexed.

    • If someone uses Google Assistant, your business is found because your details are perfectly synced with Google Maps.

    Even as consumer search habits change, your discoverability doesn’t - because you are present where AI learns.

    The trust factor in an AI world

    AI systems are trained to prioritise accuracy, authority, and consistency. When your business details vary across platforms or worse, don’t exist at all AI deprioritises you in favor of more reliable sources. Inconsistent data confuses search engines, but it completely disqualifies you from intelligent agents that rely on trustworthy signals.

    That’s why uniform, verified, and up-to-date location data is no longer just a local SEO best practice - it’s a foundational strategy for AI-era visibility.

    “In the age of AI, your discoverability is determined by the quality of your data,” added Neil Clarence. “We don’t just publish your locations, we make them findable, verifiable, and trustworthy across every digital touchpoint.”

    AI might be transforming how people search but it still relies on structured data to deliver results. Location Bank helps ensure that your business isn’t just listed, but trusted, synced, and ready for discovery no matter how or where consumers search.

    In the era of AI, your visibility will be shaped by your data.

    Location Bank makes sure your data is everywhere it needs to be.

    About Location Bank

    Location Bank is a leading MarTech platform that enables brands to centrally manage and sync their digital location data across key digital platforms. By delivering consistent, verified business information at scale, Location Bank helps brands enhance discoverability, build trust, and thrive in an AI-first digital landscape.

    Read more: Google, TomTom, Siri, Neil Clarence, Alexa, Location Bank
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Location Bank
    Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz