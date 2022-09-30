Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing
    Marketing & Media Events & Conferencing

    Samra Annual Conference 2025: Final call for paper submissions

    7 Mar 2025
    Final reminder: extended deadline for Samra Annual Conference 2025 paper submissions.
    Theme: Unleashing Human Intelligence
    New Submission Deadline: 12 March 2025

    Time is running out! The Southern African Market Research Association (Samra) is offering one last opportunity to be part of the Samra Annual Conference 2025. Due to overwhelming interest, we have extended the deadline for paper submissions, giving you more time to contribute to this exciting industry event.

    With this year’s theme, Unleashing Human Intelligence, the conference will explore the limitless potential of human thought, creativity, and problem-solving. Don’t miss your chance to share your expertise, insights, or success stories with fellow professionals.

    How to submit

    To be considered, submit your session proposal as per the requirements in the Speaker Proposal Guideline, outlining your proposed presentation by 12 March 2024.

    We welcome submissions across the following categories:

    • Insights share – present breakthrough research and findings.
    • Ask the expert – engage in meaningful discussions with industry leaders.
    • Research success story – showcase real-world research applications and outcomes.

    Young professionals are encouraged to participate through our Bright Young Minds category, where all authors and/or presenters are 25 years old or younger.

    Additionally, market research clients are also welcome to submit, not just research suppliers. If you are a research user, simply indicate this in your submission.

    Industry recognition and prizes

    There are a number of awards to the best conference presentations. As an added incentive, the Samra Board will award R5,000 in prize money to the session they believe will have the most significant positive impact on the industry.

    This is your final chance!

    With only a few days left, now is the time to take advantage of this extended deadline. Submit your paper by 12 March 2025 to be part of this premier industry event.

    For submission details and further information, visit https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2025/.

