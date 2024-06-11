Marketing & Media DEI
    Marketing & Media DEI

    #InternationalWomensDay2025: PGA's first female CEO, Koo Govender leads the way in DEI in advertising

    7 Mar 2025
    7 Mar 2025
    As we celebrate International Women’s Day, Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA) reaffirms its commitment to advancing women in advertising, with its first female CEO, Koo Govender, leading the way and redefining women in leadership with her own authenticity in the advertising and communications industry.
    As we celebrate International Women’s Day, Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA) reaffirms its commitment to advancing women in advertising, with its first female CEO, Koo Govender leading way (Image supplied)
    As we celebrate International Women’s Day, Publicis Groupe Africa (PGA) reaffirms its commitment to advancing women in advertising, with its first female CEO, Koo Govender leading way (Image supplied)

    A strong advocate for gender equality, leadership, diversity and inclusion, she is dedicated to empowering women at all levels, ensuring they not only enter the industry but enabling them to thrive within it.

    Her leadership breaks barriers and creates tangible opportunities for the next generation of female leaders.

    Personal commitment to gender inclusivity

    Govender’s commitment to gender inclusivity is deeply personal.

    Early in her career, she encountered a lack of mentorship opportunities, an experience that fuelled her passion for ensuringthat other women do not face the same obstacles.
    This vision has been brought to life at PGA, where she has integrated gender equality into the organisation’s DNA.

    As the co-founder and chairperson of Phakama Women’s Academy, she is providing women with the resources, mentorship, and skills they need to advance their careers.

    Prestigious Glass Lion category

    Under Koo’s leadership, PGA has made significant strides in increasing female representation in executive roles.

    More women now hold key decision-making positions, driving the company’s success and influencing the industry at large.

    Her advocacy extends beyond PGA, as she has played a pivotal role on the global stage, serving as a Cannes Lions juror for the prestigious Glass Lion category, which recognizes groundbreaking work addressing gender equality.

    Govender’s vision for the future remains bold, with PGA committed to strengthening its mentorship and leadership development initiatives to support women at every stage of their careers.

    The organisation is also enhancing its recruitment and retention strategies to create structured pathways for female talent to advance into leadership roles.

    Rightful place around the boardroom table

    By cultivating a culture that prioritises gender equity, PGA continues to set the standard for inclusivity and empowerment in the industry.

    Govender’s vision and legacy remain to see more women taking their rightful place around the boardroom table.

    Govender’s dedication to mentorship, inclusion, and leadership excellence continues to inspire change, proving that when women are allowed to succeed, the entire industry benefits.

    Through the leadership of Govender, the company is not just shattering the glass ceiling but laying the foundation for a future where women in leadership are the norm, not the exception.

    Let's do Biz