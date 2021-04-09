Lifestyle Music
    Sheer Publishing, Sintonia Publishing partner to strengthen presence in Africa

    6 Mar 2025
    6 Mar 2025
    Sheer Publishing Africa has formed a new partnership with Sintonia Publishing in Angola. As part of the agreement, Sintonia Publishing will now represent Sheer’s catalog in Angola, while Sheer Publishing Africa will globally represent Sintonia’s works.
    Photo by Orbabz via
    Photo by Orbabz via www.pexels.com

    This strategic collaboration further strengthens Sheer Publishing's presence across Africa, providing a platform for local Angolan talent to gain international recognition and reach.

    Sintonia Publishing, which has an extensive catalogue of Angolan and Lusophone African music, will now have global representation under Sheer’s extensive network, ensuring the growth and promotion of local works worldwide.

    Likewise, Sheer Publishing’s catalogue will have exclusive representation in Angola through Sintonia Publishing, covering public performance, synchronization, adaptation, and promotion of works on radio and television.

    Committed to transparency, efficiency, and technological innovation, both companies reaffirm their dedication to streamlining royalty payments and boosting Angola’s music industry.

    Sabina Fernandes, director of Sintonia Publishing, celebrated the partnership saying, “This collaboration with Sheer Publishing is a milestone for Sintonia and the Angolan music market. The trust placed in us to manage a high-level repertoire — including internationally renowned catalogs such as Warner Chappell (featuring songs performed by Michael Jackson, Adele, Bruno Mars, and Wiz Khalifa) and Family Tree (with works performed by Cassper Nyovest) — demonstrates our expertise and commitment to the value of copyright. We are excited about the impact this partnership will have on Angola’s creative industry.”

    Thando Makhunga, MD of Sheer Publishing Africa, also commented, “We are thrilled to be working with Sintonia Publishing and to expand our presence in Angola. This collaboration is not just about business; it’s about supporting and elevating Angolan talent on the global stage. We believe in the power of African music to connect cultures, and this partnership is a testament to Sheer’s ongoing commitment to the continent’s rich musical heritage. Together, we look forward to a bright future of collaboration, creativity, and growth.”

    Sheer Publishing, music publishing, Thando Makhunga, Sheer Publishing Africa
