Sheer Publishing Africa commits to supporting females in the music industry

South Africa has a rich musical history with women icons across generations from Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie and Busi Mhlongo to LeboMathosa and Zahara. As an African independent music publisher, Sheer Publishing Africa, is committed to supporting the new generation of female creatives in the industry.

Afro soul artist, Brenda Mtambo. Image supplied

In their venture to do so, the proactive music publisher sponsored the ‘Songwriter of The Year’ award at the 2024 Basadi in Music Awards, which recently took place at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Founded in 2022, Basadi in Music Awards is an award ceremony that celebrates and honours women in South African music industry. This includes singers, rappers, DJs, composers, producers and various creatives in the music ecosystem. Voted for by the public, the spirit of the awards is to uplift, celebrate and showcase just what women can achieve when given the platform to shine.

Afro soul artist, Brenda Mtambo, took home the prestigious ‘Songwriter of The Year’ prize, for her song Bhaluyacima.

The songwriter took to social media with much gratitude and grace, saying,

Singer songwriter and Sheer Publishing client LwahNdunkulu won the ‘Most Streamed Song’ award as well as the highly coveted ‘Artist of the Year’ award.

Managing director of Sheer Publishing Africa, Thando Makhunga adds, “At Sheer Publishing, we are proud to support and celebrate the achievements of women who are not only shaping the future of African music but also leading the way for the next generation of artists.”

Sheer celebrates all the phenomenal nominees in the Basadi in Music Awards and continue to honour female talent and achievements in the music industry.

August may be Women’s Month, but the local publisher celebrates female music professionals all year round, with recent signings that include rapper and hitmaker, Anele Zondo, as well as singer and Blood and Water actress, Khosi Ngema.