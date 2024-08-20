Lifestyle Music
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Music News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    #WomensMonth made possible by

    Sheer Publishing Africa commits to supporting females in the music industry

    20 Aug 2024
    20 Aug 2024
    South Africa has a rich musical history with women icons across generations from Miriam Makeba, Brenda Fassie and Busi Mhlongo to LeboMathosa and Zahara. As an African independent music publisher, Sheer Publishing Africa, is committed to supporting the new generation of female creatives in the industry.
    Afro soul artist, Brenda Mtambo. Image supplied
    Afro soul artist, Brenda Mtambo. Image supplied

    In their venture to do so, the proactive music publisher sponsored the ‘Songwriter of The Year’ award at the 2024 Basadi in Music Awards, which recently took place at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

    Founded in 2022, Basadi in Music Awards is an award ceremony that celebrates and honours women in South African music industry. This includes singers, rappers, DJs, composers, producers and various creatives in the music ecosystem. Voted for by the public, the spirit of the awards is to uplift, celebrate and showcase just what women can achieve when given the platform to shine.

    Afro soul artist, Brenda Mtambo, took home the prestigious ‘Songwriter of The Year’ prize, for her song Bhaluyacima.

    The songwriter took to social media with much gratitude and grace, saying,

    Singer songwriter and Sheer Publishing client LwahNdunkulu won the ‘Most Streamed Song’ award as well as the highly coveted ‘Artist of the Year’ award.

    Managing director of Sheer Publishing Africa, Thando Makhunga adds, “At Sheer Publishing, we are proud to support and celebrate the achievements of women who are not only shaping the future of African music but also leading the way for the next generation of artists.”

    Sheer celebrates all the phenomenal nominees in the Basadi in Music Awards and continue to honour female talent and achievements in the music industry.

    August may be Women’s Month, but the local publisher celebrates female music professionals all year round, with recent signings that include rapper and hitmaker, Anele Zondo, as well as singer and Blood and Water actress, Khosi Ngema.

    Read more: Brenda Mtambo, Anele Zondo
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz