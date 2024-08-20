K.O. named Martell ambassador

Martell, one of the oldest and greatest of the cognac houses globally, has announced its partnership with its new ambassador, South African hip-hop superstar and fashion entrepreneur K.O.

Katharyn van Woerkom, Martell's marketing activations manager with K.O and Nthabi Motsoeneng, chief marketing officer for Pernod Ricard Africa & Middle East. Image supplied

Further celebrating audacious African success, South Africa’s leading Standout Swift K.O will collaborate with Martell to inspire others to be bold and resilient, and to create their paths with various projects and campaigns over the next year.

In a society where there are so many expectations and conventions, this partnership urges everyone to embrace the spirit of audacity, challenge the status quo and conquer the unfamiliar.

Just as K.O has consistently transformed the entertainment industry since his rise, Martell has been revolutionizing the cognac world for over 300 years with its offerings. With the liquid innovation of Martell Blue Swift the brand further cemented its bold legacy. Now, with K.O as their new ambassador, Martell is set to continue pushing boundaries and redefining excellence.

"Martell remains committed to honouring those who courageously embrace challenges for the greater good, rather than adhering to norms that serve only a select few. Our partnership with K.O encourages individuals to forge their own paths and question the status quo," explains Nthabi Motsoeneng, chief marketing officer for Pernod Ricard Africa & Middle East.

She added, “This partnership will highlight the diverse paths to achieving success, moving beyond traditional approaches. It also aims to inspire and empower individuals to pursue their goals with courage and conviction while staying true to themselves.

Martell invites those who embody the same courage and boldness as the House of Martell to chart new courses and savor the distinctive experience of Martell Blue Swift. Embrace this spirit with the confidence that your unwavering determination, akin to K.O’s, is honored and celebrated by us.

"I am thrilled to officially partner with a brand as iconic as Martell as their new ambassador - where my passion for music and fashion meets the artistry of fine cognac. Here’s to elevating every moment with style and swag as we plan some really dope audacious stuff together just for you” affirmed K.O.

The partnership will foster innovative collaborations between K.O and Martell, encompassing his upcoming music festival later this year, the release of his latest album, and the one-year anniversary of his clothing store, Swave, next month.