Lifestyle Food & Wine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comSappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Food & Wine News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    K.O. named Martell ambassador

    20 Aug 2024
    20 Aug 2024
    Martell, one of the oldest and greatest of the cognac houses globally, has announced its partnership with its new ambassador, South African hip-hop superstar and fashion entrepreneur K.O.
    Katharyn van Woerkom, Martell's marketing activations manager with K.O and Nthabi Motsoeneng, chief marketing officer for Pernod Ricard Africa & Middle East. Image supplied
    Katharyn van Woerkom, Martell's marketing activations manager with K.O and Nthabi Motsoeneng, chief marketing officer for Pernod Ricard Africa & Middle East. Image supplied

    Further celebrating audacious African success, South Africa’s leading Standout Swift K.O will collaborate with Martell to inspire others to be bold and resilient, and to create their paths with various projects and campaigns over the next year.

    In a society where there are so many expectations and conventions, this partnership urges everyone to embrace the spirit of audacity, challenge the status quo and conquer the unfamiliar.

    Just as K.O has consistently transformed the entertainment industry since his rise, Martell has been revolutionizing the cognac world for over 300 years with its offerings. With the liquid innovation of Martell Blue Swift the brand further cemented its bold legacy. Now, with K.O as their new ambassador, Martell is set to continue pushing boundaries and redefining excellence.

    "Martell remains committed to honouring those who courageously embrace challenges for the greater good, rather than adhering to norms that serve only a select few. Our partnership with K.O encourages individuals to forge their own paths and question the status quo," explains Nthabi Motsoeneng, chief marketing officer for Pernod Ricard Africa & Middle East.

    She added, “This partnership will highlight the diverse paths to achieving success, moving beyond traditional approaches. It also aims to inspire and empower individuals to pursue their goals with courage and conviction while staying true to themselves.

    Martell invites those who embody the same courage and boldness as the House of Martell to chart new courses and savor the distinctive experience of Martell Blue Swift. Embrace this spirit with the confidence that your unwavering determination, akin to K.O’s, is honored and celebrated by us.

    "I am thrilled to officially partner with a brand as iconic as Martell as their new ambassador - where my passion for music and fashion meets the artistry of fine cognac. Here’s to elevating every moment with style and swag as we plan some really dope audacious stuff together just for you” affirmed K.O.

    The partnership will foster innovative collaborations between K.O and Martell, encompassing his upcoming music festival later this year, the release of his latest album, and the one-year anniversary of his clothing store, Swave, next month.

    Read more: brand ambassador, Pernod Ricard, Martell
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz