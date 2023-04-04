Daliwonga named Diesel South Africa brand ambassador

Diesel is reconnecting with the music scene by naming singer and songwriter Daliwonga Matiwane, star of the Amapiano music genre, as male ambassador for South Africa.

Image supplied

As part of his ambassadorship, Daliwonga will be part of branded contents and events, showcasing Diesel’s latest collections and embodying brand’s spirit of self-expression. His unique perspective will bring a fresh narrative to Diesel’s initiatives in the South African market and not only, fostering a deeper connection with fans and customers alike.

"I'm excited to team up with Diesel” said Daliwonga. “I've always loved how they push boundaries and include everyone. I can't wait to share my love for music and creativity through this partnership and encourage others to be true to themselves.”

He is among the popular Amapiano stars at the moment, his distinctive music lyrics, soothing voice and dynamic presence made him one of the most interesting artists in the market.

Since the start of his career back in 2019 he has collaborated with the biggest names in the industry, finding quickly a niche for himself in the Amapiano music scene. His songs are hitting playlists on most radios, not only in South Africa but also on the entire continent.