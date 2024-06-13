Springbok rugby player Manie Libbok partners with Woodlands Dairy

Woodlands Dairy, creators of the High Protein Recovery (HPR) drink, has partnered with Springbok rugby player, Manie Libbok.

Springbok rugby player, Manie Libbok. Image supplied

Marisa Maccaferri, marketing executive for Woodlands Dairy and First Choice, expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We’re thrilled to welcome Manie onboard and look forward to growing together and expanding and strengthening both our brands.

Supporting local is of the utmost importance to us, and Manie’s roots in Humansdorp, our hometown, reflect our commitment to community growth and prosperity. As a homegrown hero, Manie embodies our shared values and goals.”

Maccaferri highlights Manie’s relentless dedication, perseverance, and drive as a professional athlete.

“These attributes align perfectly with HPR’s mission to offer superior nutrition, recovery, and support to professional and amateur athletes. HPR has established itself as a strong competitor in the recovery drinks market.

Its refuelling, rehydrating, and repairing qualities will ensure that Manie recovers effectively after pushing his body to the limit. And the exceptional taste of HPR truly distinguishes it from other recovery drinks.”

Candice De Mendonca, personal trainer and sports nutritionist, explains that HPR offers athletes a convenient and effective way to meet their protein needs with a balanced blend of whey and casein proteins.

“This unique combination delivers rapid amino acids for recovery and sustained release over time. Ready-mixed in a recyclable container, HPR supports muscle repair, glycogen replenishment, and overall recovery, making it an essential addition to any athlete’s nutrition plan.

For rugby players specifically, where physical demands are exceptionally high, HPR can play a vital role in enhancing recovery, reducing muscle soreness, and ultimately improving optimal performance. It’s a winning choice for your everyday nutritional needs.”

As a professional rugby player, Libbok has always prioritised enhancing performance and recovery.

"Discovering HPR and its high-quality ingredients and proven benefits was exciting for me. Representing a product that aligns so closely with my values and goals as an athlete is a wonderful opportunity.

Whether it's a tough practice session or a physically demanding game, HPR has become my go-to for replenishing protein stores and facilitating optimal recovery, helping me bounce back stronger for the next challenge," he adds.

According to Maccaferri, Libbok's reputation as a successful rugby player attracts attention from rugby fans and the broader sports community.

Image supplied

"This is ideal for our target audience, including athletes and sports enthusiasts who use recovery products. Having a World Cup-winning athlete endorse HPR enhances the product's credibility and sends a powerful message about its effectiveness and quality.

Partnering with Manie elevates the brand, positioning HPR as a top choice in the competitive sports nutrition market."

She emphasises that Libbok is an inspiration to the youth of our country.

"Against all odds, he has reached the pinnacle of his profession at a young age, and we want to be part of that journey. We believe in teamwork; Manie's achievements have required a concerted effort from many people—coaches, family members, and his community.

This mirrors our approach to producing high-quality products at Woodlands. We all strive to excel in our respective fields, but it takes hard work, effort, vision, and a burning desire to win!"