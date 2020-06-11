Lifestyle Wellness
    Planet Fitness names Hyrox South Africa as its official training partner

    2 Jan 2025
    2 Jan 2025
    Planet Fitness has partnered with Hyrox South Africa as its official training partner, and a countrywide search is on for eight Planet Fitness X Hyrox master trainers.
    Ceri Hannan, head of product at Planet Fitness and Molandi Mashinini CEO of HYROX. Image supplied
    Ceri Hannan, head of product at Planet Fitness and Molandi Mashinini CEO of HYROX. Image supplied

    Branded ‘The Fitness Competition for Every Body’, with its competitive, addictive, and high intensity training routine that is accessible to anyone, Hyrox has been rocking the global scene as the fitness trend.

    In 2023, a total of 65 races were held around the world with 175,000 competitors taking part.

    Power in partnership

    Planet Fitness is uniquely positioned to integrate and help build the Hyrox community in South Africa.

    “With our eye on international trends, we could see the Hyrox craze coming our way. This collaboration will allow us to introduce Hyrox to a broader audience, further elevating the visibility and growth of the sport” says Tim Carter, head of brand, Planet Fitness.

    “Whether it’s Hyrox or any form of training; we want people to know that our health clubs are where you’ll find, create and enjoy a vibrant training community, after all that’s why our members train.”

    Mlondi Mashinini, CEO of Hyrox South Africa says they are thrilled to partner with a brand like Planet Fitness, “With such on-trend training facilities, their clubs are a perfect fit to promote the Hyrox phenomenon, and are aligned with our shared vision to connect communities to train with purpose.”

    Planet Fitness X Hyrox Master Trainers

    The Planet Fitness X Hyrox Master Trainer South Africa search is on!

    If you are passionate about fitness and training, hold a qualification in the field, and believe you have what it takes to join the community,Planet Fitness is looking for you!

    Four ladies and four gentlemen will be selected to become Planet Fitness X Hyrox Master Trainers nationwide. Your role will be to inspire, motivate and train members on their Hyrox journey.

    Enter via the Hyrox website.

    Entries will close on 17 January 2025.

    Planet Fitness, brand partnership
