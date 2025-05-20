Strong is the new skinny: transforming the fitness narrative

Nineties supermodel Kate Moss once said that nothing tastes as good as skinny feels. While she’s since distanced herself from that aesthetic, this attitude is just one of countless factors that influenced generations of women to believe that their size determined how attractive they were.

Jenna Rivera, head of marketing at Planet Fitness

In the intervening years, many women – myself included – have sweated to be thin. Media, brands, influencers, and society at large pushed the agenda that thin is beautiful.

The toll on our bodies and self-esteem has been extreme but now, finally, we’re working out for strength and health rather than smaller jeans.

The transition from endless cardio aimed at shedding kilos to strength training that supports healthier bodies and minds is sweeping the world. It’s a cultural shift that redefines fitness beyond aesthetics.

It’s moved our priorities from just looking good to encompass feeling good – both now and in the future.

Let’s look at something that’s often thought to be an unavoidable part of growing older: osteoporosis. The condition is characterised by diminished bone density and bone loss, with even the smallest bumps and falls leading to broken bones, and it’s caused by insufficient calcium, eating disorders, and being underweight.

Osteoporosis can’t be completely reversed and is not considered curable – and it affects one in three South African women. Read that again!

Is osteoporosis life-altering? Yes. Is it inevitable? Not necessarily, because building stronger muscles throughout our lives helps to maintain strong bones as we age. There’s just no arguing with the science.

Science also tells us that progressive overload exercises, in which the resistance gradually increases, are good for building muscles and fortifying bones.

In addition, we know that strong glutes and legs contribute to better balance and stability, while well-developed type II muscle fibers (which only happen when you do high-intensity strength training and explosive movements) power faster reactions, and this all contributes to future-proofing our bones.

The good news is that it’s possible to train to get stronger and at the same time sculp the shape that’s right for our age, body type, and goals.

At Planet Fitness, we’ve responded to women’s needs and priorities with programmes that tick all the boxes.

Whether you train to be able to hike up mountains, keep up with your kids, or help other women shift their view from the numbers on the scale to the kilos they can lift, training is no longer just about how you look. It’s about being able to look yourself in the eye, knowing that you’re doing your absolute best to be as strong and healthy as possible.