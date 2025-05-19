City Sightseeing Cape Town, Table Mountain Cableway partner for winter experience

City Sightseeing Cape Town and Table Mountain Cableway have partnered for a winter experience, offering a day filled with breathtaking scenery, designed to celebrate the beauty of winter in Cape Town.

Through this collaboration, travellers can purchase combo tickets that include both the Hop-On Hop-Off bus tour and the Table Mountain Cableway ride, providing an integrated experience of the city and its renowned natural wonder.

Get direct access to Table Mountain with the Red City Tour bus route, which includes a stop at the lower cableway station, ensuring easy and direct access to Table Mountain.

Table Mountain Cableway has launched a 'Local is lekker' month-end promotion, which runs from 26 May–1 June and 23–29 June 2025.

For more, go to citysightseeing.co.za or https://www.tablemountain.net/