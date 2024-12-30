CapeWine 2025 to showcase global wine excellence

Wines of South Africa (WoSA) has announced the return of CapeWine, the country’s largest wine trade show, set to take place from 10-12 September 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Source: Kym Ellis via Unsplash

DHL Express and Hillebrand Gori, a DHL company, will be the headline sponsors.

CapeWine 2025, a triennial wine event, will highlight the country’s rich and diverse wine industry to an international audience of trade professionals, media, and enthusiasts.

Connecting global wine

CapeWine 2025, with the theme 'Our Warmest Welcome', highlights the essence of South Africa’s wine industry, celebrating both the wine and the people behind its production.

The event invites global trade professionals to engage with the diverse individuals driving the industry forward.

Attendees will have the chance to:

• Connect : Build meaningful relationships, whether through conversation, shared meals, or a glass of wine.

• Be inspired : Experience the innovation and excellence behind South African wines, renowned for their quality and diversity.

• Bring your stories, we'll share ours : Engage with winemakers, farmers, sommeliers, and others to exchange stories that reflect the heart of the South African wine industry.

A rich experience beyond the show floor

The expo which was first hosted in 2000 with 100 exhibitors has grown over 10 editions and has become renowned for its extensive showcase of over 400 South African wine producers.

The event will also offer a host of immersive experiences that go beyond the trading floor. Attendees will explore the different wine regions, discover rare varieties, meet talented winemakers, and engage with groups of like-minded enthusiasts.

“This tenth edition of our flagship trade event promises to be one of the best yet. 25 Years after the first CapeWine was launched in 2000, it has grown exponentially and the show as we know it today, has evolved to truly reflect what the South African wine industry is all about: the phenomenal wines that we produce, our wonderfully warm people, the dramatic and spectacular landscapes and the overall richness of our culture.

"I look forward to welcoming trade from around the world to join us for what will be an unforgettable experience”, says Siobhan Thompson, Wines of South Africa CEO.

The 2025 edition promises to elevate the South African wine industry’s global profile, attracting trade and media representatives from over 60 countries. The event runs daily from 10am to 5pm, providing opportunities to network, taste exceptional wines, and explore the local culture and landscapes of the Cape Winelands.

Registration and tickets

A full list of exhibitors and activities is available on the CapeWine 2025 website.

Registration opens early in 2025.