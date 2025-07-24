Hyrox Cape Town 2025 breaks records with 2-day event

Hyrox Cape Town returned to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), marking a significant milestone as South Africa’s first two-day Hyrox event and drawing thousands of athletes from across the region to compete in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports worldwide.

Image by Fahwaaz Cornelius

The weekend featured a full slate of competitions across all divisions - including Individual Open and Pro races, Doubles, and Relay races - showcasing a broad spectrum of fitness levels and fostering an atmosphere of competition and community.

From elite athletes chasing World Championship slots to everyday fitness enthusiasts pushing their limits, Hyrox Cape Town delivered excitement and inspiring performances for all.

Hyrox Cape Town 2025 was the first South African event to introduce important updates to the competition rules, raising the level of challenge and fairness across categories.

In addition to these rule changes, the event also featured the brand-new sled turf, enhancing the race experience by providing athletes with a more consistent and demanding surface for Hyrox events globally.

The event attracted approximately 6,200 athletes, of which 51% were men and 49% were women, competing across Individual, Doubles, and Relay divisions. Among these competitors were seven adaptive athletes, showcasing Hyrox’s inclusive approach to fitness racing.

Over the course of two days, participants pushed themselves through challenging endurance, strength, and functional fitness stations. The strong turnout highlights the growing enthusiasm for competitive fitness racing in South Africa and Hyrox as a whole, with many newcomers joining at each event.

Spectator support was equally impressive, with an estimated 5,500 fans filling the venue, creating a vibrant and motivating atmosphere for all involved.

Race director, Simon Goldsbrough says, "Hyrox Cape Town 2025 was a landmark moment - not only was it our first two-day event in South Africa, but it also gave thousands of athletes and supporters their very first taste of Hyrox. The energy inside the CTICC was electric, with brilliant racing and inspiring performances as athletes of all levels pushed themselves to the finish line.

None of it would have been possible without our incredible support crew - especially our dedicated volunteers and judges, who ensured the event ran smoothly and upheld the highest standards throughout. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to making this Hyrox Cape Town a success."

Top spots

Standout performances included Danél Louw securing first place in Hyrox Pro Women with a time of 01:01:53 and Kyle Schoonbee finishing first in Hyrox Pro Men, clocking in at 00:57:50.

Together, they also claimed the top spot in the Hyrox Mixed Doubles category with a combined time of 00:52:16 - the 7th fastest time ever in Mixed Doubles, less than 2 minutes behind the world record.

In the Men’s Pro Doubles division, Roux Havenga and Estian Ferreira dominated with a winning time of 00:58:10, while Celestie Du Toit and Nadine Roos took first place in the Women’s Pro Doubles, finishing in 01:03:44.

World Champions Rebecca Nagel and Darren Thomas returned to Cape Town to take first place in their respective Adaptive divisions.

Additionally, South African adaptive athletes Reyaan Traut, Muazza Latib, Eve Hayes, and Wernise Lewies delivered winning performances in their categories.

The Hyrox Relay races, featuring Mixed, Men’s, and Women’s teams, that took place during Sunday evening, injected a spirited team dynamic into the closing moments of the event.

These races brought a lively atmosphere as teammates cheered one another on. The relay format always highlights the collective effort of Hyrox, making it an athlete favourite and a thrilling conclusion to the event.

The weekend was filled with energy thanks to passionate fans, dedicated volunteers, and inspiring athlete performances.

This combined enthusiasm embodies the Hyrox motto: “Our Sport is Hyrox.”

Building on this edition’s success, anticipation is high for upcoming Hyrox events across South Africa. With a growing local community and increasing participation, the series is set to offer even more opportunities for athletes to compete, improve, and connect.

“Hyrox Cape Town 2025 marks a major leap forward for the sport in South Africa. The growth we’ve seen - in both athlete participation and community support - is a testament to how quickly fitness racing is capturing the imagination of South Africans. After listening closely to athlete feedback from our debut event, we focused on elevating the overall race experience. From the upgraded race kits to the new sled turf and improved athlete flow, every detail was designed to reflect our commitment to quality and performance.

We’re also incredibly grateful for the continued support from our corporate partners, whose investment is helping build Hyrox into a sustainable, world-class platform for competitive racing in South Africa,” says managing director, Mlondi Mashinini.