    F45, Hyrox partnership signals potential new prospects for SA’s fitness industry

    11 Feb 2025
    11 Feb 2025
    Global fitness brand F45 has partnered with Hyrox, a competitive fitness racing series, to introduce new business and training opportunities in South Africa. The collaboration is expected to expand the local fitness industry by integrating structured fitness racing programs into F45 studios.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Impact on the fitness industry

    The partnership between F45 and Hyrox aligns with the growing global demand for functional fitness and endurance-based training. Hyrox events, which attract thousands of participants worldwide, will now be incorporated into F45’s training programs.

    This is expected to introduce fitness racing to a broader audience in South Africa and create new avenues for structured training.

    Industry growth and market trends

    The global boutique fitness market is projected to reach $87bn by 2028, with functional fitness playing a key role in industry growth.

    South Africa’s fitness sector is estimated to grow at a rate of 8.7% CAGR, driven by demand for community-based and structured training options.

    Research indicates that 79% of gym-goers prefer functional fitness programs, a trend reflected in the increasing popularity of fitness racing.

    Potential business developments

    The introduction of Hyrox training programmes at F45 studios may contribute to the diversification of fitness offerings in South Africa.

    Local studio owners and fitness professionals could see
    opportunities in training programs tailored for endurance athletes and fitness enthusiasts preparing for Hyrox events.

    The partnership also brings the potential for industry collaboration, event-based training, and new engagement strategies within fitness communities.

