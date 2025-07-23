Regenesys and Access Bank launch 2025 Womenpreneur Pitch & Match

Pitch and match event to spotlight women-led ventures across the continent

In a bold and transformative move for Africa’s entrepreneurial landscape, Regenesys Education, in strategic partnership with Access Bank South Africa, proudly announces the official launch of the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship, a game-changing platform dedicated to building practical, scalable and investable African businesses.

This historic launch will be marked by the Access Bank Womenpreneur investment event, a dynamic pitch and match experience taking place on Thursday, 21 August 2025, at the Regenesys Sandton Campus. Powered by the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship, the Womenpreneur Programme is a flagship initiative designed to empower and accelerate 10 high-potential, female-owned businesses across the African continent.

Each exceptional female entrepreneur will pitch live to a distinguished panel of investors, funders, and corporate leaders. Strategically timed to coincide with International Entrepreneurship Day and National Women’s Month, the event underscores the profound influence of female-led innovation in driving inclusive economic growth across the continent.

"We're not just launching a school; we're igniting a platform for transformation," said Dr. Reabetswe Kgoroeadira, CEO of the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship. "African women possess incredible ideas, unwavering resilience, and immense drive. Through this initiative, and with visionary partners like Access Bank, we are committed to backing them with the capital and credibility they truly deserve."

The launch of the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship represents more than the opening of a new academic institution. It marks the beginning of a movement to reimagine entrepreneurial education in Africa, focusing on accessibility, scalability, and sustainability. The school aims to equip emerging founders with practical tools, financial readiness, and tangible pathways to growth.

“The strategic collaboration with the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship brings a shared vision to reshape the entrepreneurial ecosystem”, stated Sandile Shabalala, CEO of Access Bank South Africa.

“We see the energy, ideas, and resilience of women entrepreneurs across Africa every day. Through Access Bank Womenpreneur, powered by Regenesys, we’re giving them more than a stage, we’re giving them a springboard to real investment and sustainable growth.” Together, Regenesys and Access Bank are working to accelerate the pipeline of investable, women-owned ventures across the continent by creating real-world opportunities, access to markets, and long-term support structures.

Applications now open for African Women Entrepreneurs: Women entrepreneurs from across Africa are invited to apply to participate in the Womenpreneur Pitch & Match session. Finalists will be selected based on their innovation, growth potential, and social impact. Selected entrepreneurs will also receive professional pitch training and investor-readiness support ahead of the event.

Apply now: https://rse.regenesys.net/



Application deadline: 10 August 2025

What to expect on the day:

The official launch of the Regenesys School of Entrepreneurship.



Womenpreneur live pitches from ten high-potential, women-led ventures across Africa.



Insightful keynote addresses from prominent leaders, including: Ipeleng Mkhari, co-founder and CEO of Motseng Investment Holdings.

Stella Ndabeni, minister of Small Business Development.

Parks Tau, minister of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

Exceptional networking opportunities with investors, funders, and policymakers.



A vibrant celebration of innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth.

Event details:

Date: Thursday, 21 August 2025



Time: 5-8pm



Venue: Regenesys Campus, 165 West Street, Sandton



Theme: Where Africa’s Boldest Women-Led Businesses Meet Investment!



