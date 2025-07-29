More #WPRDAY2025
Culture Summit Africa 2025 to spotlight the people behind Africa’s culture-led companies
Hosted by Happy Sandpit
www.culturesummit.co.za
Culture Summit Africa 2025 will bring together over 100 leaders in HR, transformation, people strategy and leadership for a bold two-day event focused on how organisational culture drives performance across African workplaces.
Hosted by Happy Sandpit (www.happysandpit.com), Culture Summit Africa 2025 takes place on 10 and 11 September, at The Tryst in Johannesburg and will feature short, high-impact sessions led by people who are driving culture from inside their organisations.
What makes it different?
There are no outside consultants or professional speakers; only internal leaders sharing real stories, hard lessons, and practical strategies. Culture Summit Africa 2025 tackles culture in action: building trust, aligning values, embedding inclusion, and creating accountable teams. View our Prospectus here: Culture-Summit-Brochure.pdf
Conﬁrmed presenters include:
What attendees will learn:
All delegates will receive a printed workbook and take part in exercises and provocative discussions
aimed at deepening a collective understanding of organisational culture.
Why it matters
Culture is now a boardroom issue. Across the continent, organisations are rethinking how they lead, engage, and connect. Culture Summit Africa 2025 gives a platform to those leading that change from the inside.
“We’re not chasing applause,” says Colin Browne, founder of Happy Sandpit. “We’re creating a space where the people doing the real work of culture can share honestly, and others can build from it.”
Media Accreditation now open
We invite journalists, editors, producers, bloggers, and content creators to register for accreditation – click here
Media beneﬁts include:
Contact: Heidi Pieterse
az.oc.timmuserutluc@aidem | +27 083 458 7723
