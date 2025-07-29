South Africa
    Culture Summit Africa 2025 to spotlight the people behind Africa’s culture-led companies

    10-11 September 2025 | The Tryst, Johannesburg
    Hosted by Happy Sandpit
    www.culturesummit.co.za
    Issued by The Publicity Workshop
    29 Jul 2025
    29 Jul 2025
    Culture Summit Africa 2025 to spotlight the people behind Africa&#x2019;s culture-led companies

    Culture Summit Africa 2025 will bring together over 100 leaders in HR, transformation, people strategy and leadership for a bold two-day event focused on how organisational culture drives performance across African workplaces.

    Hosted by Happy Sandpit (www.happysandpit.com), Culture Summit Africa 2025 takes place on 10 and 11 September, at The Tryst in Johannesburg and will feature short, high-impact sessions led by people who are driving culture from inside their organisations.

    What makes it different?

    There are no outside consultants or professional speakers; only internal leaders sharing real stories, hard lessons, and practical strategies. Culture Summit Africa 2025 tackles culture in action: building trust, aligning values, embedding inclusion, and creating accountable teams. View our Prospectus here: Culture-Summit-Brochure.pdf

    Conﬁrmed presenters include:

  • Dr. Pepe Marais, co-founder, Joe Public
  • Nolo Thobejane, chief people and transformation ofﬁcer, KFC Africa
  • Fatima Sullivan, regional director: Southern and East Africa, DHL Express
  • Paul Clegg, vice president human resources - sub-Sahara Africa, DHL Express
  • Nick van Woerkom, managing director, Haute Cabrière
  • Shyless Nkuna-Shai, executive: human capital, Eskom Pension Fund
  • Tomislav Ravić, general manager, Entelect
  • Stiaan Pienaar, head of people, Ocean Basket
  • John Skelton, chief people ofﬁcer, The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts
  • Toni de la Harpe, head of employee experience, engagement, and learning and development, Nando's South Africa
  • Alicia Strydom, senior employee experience specialist, Nando’s South Africa
  • Renchia Strauss, consulting specialist organisational development: culture and change, South African Airways
  • Lorelle Viljoen, head of culture and leadership, Capricorn Group (Namibia)
  • Adarsh Agarwal, head of talent and culture, Constance (Mauritius)
  • Bridgette Ngobese, manager capability development and training, Richards Bay Minerals
  • Karin De Wet, head of human capital and change management, Red Rocket
  • Tove Sithole, head of brand and talent, iTOO Special Risks
  • Marno Boshoff, culture evangelist, King Price Insurance
  • Abdul K. Makubuya, senior manager, organisational development, National Social Security Fund (Uganda)
  • Alex Abala, senior manager, reward and beneﬁts, National Social Security Fund (Uganda)
  • Tamara Wentforth, chief executive ofﬁcer, Too Many Robots
  • Keegan da Costa, human being, Too Many Robots
  • Lewyn Maefala, program manager, Bush Babies Environmental Education Program
  • Naledi Malungane, sergeant, Black Mambas All-Women Anti-Poaching Unit
  • And more to be announced

    What attendees will learn:

  • How to create the kinds of companies you’d like your kids to work at
  • How to embed psychological safety and personal accountability
  • How to translate values into results-driven behaviours
  • How to align hybrid, multigenerational teams
  • How to measure and report on culture in ways CEOs will support
  • How to make inclusion practical, not performative

    All delegates will receive a printed workbook and take part in exercises and provocative discussions
    aimed at deepening a collective understanding of organisational culture.

    Why it matters

    Culture is now a boardroom issue. Across the continent, organisations are rethinking how they lead, engage, and connect. Culture Summit Africa 2025 gives a platform to those leading that change from the inside.

    “We’re not chasing applause,” says Colin Browne, founder of Happy Sandpit. “We’re creating a space where the people doing the real work of culture can share honestly, and others can build from it.”

    Media Accreditation now open

    We invite journalists, editors, producers, bloggers, and content creators to register for accreditation – click here

    Media beneﬁts include:

  • Full access to both days of Culture Summit Africa 2025
  • A complete press kit with bios, presenter photos and post-event material
  • Interview scheduling with featured presenters and organisers

    Contact: Heidi Pieterse
    az.oc.timmuserutluc@aidem | +27 083 458 7723

    Joe Public, Pepe Marais, DHL Express, Fatima Sullivan, Entelect, Eskom Pension Fund, Joe
    The Publicity Workshop
    The Publicity Workshop is a highly respected South African entertainment, consumer and lifestyle publicity, brand activation and eventing consultancy.
