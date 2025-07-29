Culture Summit Africa 2025 to spotlight the people behind Africa’s culture-led companies

Culture Summit Africa 2025 will bring together over 100 leaders in HR, transformation, people strategy and leadership for a bold two-day event focused on how organisational culture drives performance across African workplaces.

Hosted by Happy Sandpit (www.happysandpit.com), Culture Summit Africa 2025 takes place on 10 and 11 September, at The Tryst in Johannesburg and will feature short, high-impact sessions led by people who are driving culture from inside their organisations.

What makes it different?

There are no outside consultants or professional speakers; only internal leaders sharing real stories, hard lessons, and practical strategies. Culture Summit Africa 2025 tackles culture in action: building trust, aligning values, embedding inclusion, and creating accountable teams. View our Prospectus here: Culture-Summit-Brochure.pdf

Conﬁrmed presenters include:

Dr. Pepe Marais, co-founder, Joe Public



Nolo Thobejane, chief people and transformation ofﬁcer, KFC Africa



Fatima Sullivan, regional director: Southern and East Africa, DHL Express



Paul Clegg, vice president human resources - sub-Sahara Africa, DHL Express



Nick van Woerkom, managing director, Haute Cabrière



Shyless Nkuna-Shai, executive: human capital, Eskom Pension Fund



Tomislav Ravić, general manager, Entelect



Stiaan Pienaar, head of people, Ocean Basket



John Skelton, chief people ofﬁcer, The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts



Toni de la Harpe, head of employee experience, engagement, and learning and development, Nando's South Africa



Alicia Strydom, senior employee experience specialist, Nando’s South Africa



Renchia Strauss, consulting specialist organisational development: culture and change, South African Airways



Lorelle Viljoen, head of culture and leadership, Capricorn Group (Namibia)



Adarsh Agarwal, head of talent and culture, Constance (Mauritius)



Bridgette Ngobese, manager capability development and training, Richards Bay Minerals



Karin De Wet, head of human capital and change management, Red Rocket



Tove Sithole, head of brand and talent, iTOO Special Risks



Marno Boshoff, culture evangelist, King Price Insurance



Abdul K. Makubuya, senior manager, organisational development, National Social Security Fund (Uganda)



Alex Abala, senior manager, reward and beneﬁts, National Social Security Fund (Uganda)



Tamara Wentforth, chief executive ofﬁcer, Too Many Robots



Keegan da Costa, human being, Too Many Robots



Lewyn Maefala, program manager, Bush Babies Environmental Education Program



Naledi Malungane, sergeant, Black Mambas All-Women Anti-Poaching Unit



And more to be announced What attendees will learn:

How to create the kinds of companies you’d like your kids to work at



How to embed psychological safety and personal accountability



How to translate values into results-driven behaviours



How to align hybrid, multigenerational teams



How to measure and report on culture in ways CEOs will support



How to make inclusion practical, not performative All delegates will receive a printed workbook and take part in exercises and provocative discussions

aimed at deepening a collective understanding of organisational culture. Why it matters Culture is now a boardroom issue. Across the continent, organisations are rethinking how they lead, engage, and connect. Culture Summit Africa 2025 gives a platform to those leading that change from the inside. “We’re not chasing applause,” says Colin Browne, founder of Happy Sandpit. “We’re creating a space where the people doing the real work of culture can share honestly, and others can build from it.” Media Accreditation now open We invite journalists, editors, producers, bloggers, and content creators to register for accreditation – click here Media beneﬁts include:

Full access to both days of Culture Summit Africa 2025



A complete press kit with bios, presenter photos and post-event material

