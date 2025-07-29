Memorial events and corporate culture: Honouring employees and founders

The loss of an employee, founder, or business partner is a significant moment in the life of an organisation. Beyond the personal sadness it brings, it can affect the workplace in many ways, including lowered morale, disruption to routines, and a sense of uncertainty among staff. Holding a memorial or tribute event allows a company to acknowledge the individual’s contribution, support employees in their grief, and reinforce the values of care and respect within the workplace.

For anyone planning such an event, it can feel challenging, particularly when also managing the ongoing needs of the business. This article explores why memorials in the workplace are meaningful, how to approach them thoughtfully, and how a professional funeral service provider can support the process.

Why memorials are important in the workplace

An organisation is made up of people, and when one of those people passes away, it often leaves a noticeable gap both personally and professionally. Taking the time to honour employees, founders, or partners through a memorial shows that the company values its people not only for the work they do but also for who they are. It communicates respect and care for both the individual and the wider team.

A workplace memorial provides colleagues with a chance to express their grief and share memories together. It also offers closure, particularly if employees were unable to attend the funeral. These events help to strengthen a supportive and empathetic culture, reminding staff that they are part of a community that acknowledges and values them. For founders or senior leaders, a memorial also provides an opportunity to recognise their achievements and reflect on the role their vision played in shaping the organisation. For clients and business partners, a thoughtfully arranged tribute demonstrates that the business upholds values of respect and integrity.

How to approach a workplace memorial

Each situation is unique, and there is no single way to hold a memorial. However, involving both the family of the member who passed away and employees in the planning process is a good starting point. Early conversations with the family can help ensure that their wishes and any specific cultural or religious customs are respected. Including employees in the planning, whether by inviting them to share memories, suggest ideas or take part in the event itself, can create a sense of collective support and make the memorial more meaningful to everyone involved.

The format of the memorial should reflect the preferences of the family and the culture of the business. Some companies choose to hold a short gathering with a few words from management and colleagues, while others create a memory wall or book where people can write messages or share photographs. It is also common for companies to dedicate a tree, a plaque, or a space in the workplace to the individual’s memory, or to make a donation to a cause that was important to them. Some organisations even establish a scholarship, award, or annual event in their name, creating a lasting legacy that continues to reflect their contribution to the business.

It is important to choose a time and place that feels appropriate. If the funeral has already occurred, scheduling the workplace memorial a few days or weeks later gives employees time to prepare and reflect. The location should be convenient for staff and aligned with the tone of the event, whether in the office, at an external venue, or outdoors if suitable.

Considering cultural and religious needs

South Africa’s diversity means that workplaces often include people from a range of cultural and religious backgrounds, each with their own traditions and expectations around mourning and memorials. Some customs focus on quiet reflection, while others include singing, dancing, or storytelling. Certain religious practices may discourage the use of photographs or prescribe particular rituals before a memorial takes place.

Understanding and respecting these differences is an important part of planning a workplace memorial. Speaking to the family and, where appropriate, consulting colleagues from similar backgrounds can help ensure the event is sensitive and appropriate. Funeral service providers are also experienced in these matters and can offer guidance to help businesses navigate cultural and religious considerations respectfully.

How funeral service providers can help

Planning a workplace memorial involves many details, including the timing, format, cultural sensitivity, and logistical arrangements. Working with a professional funeral service provider, such as Sonja Smith Elite Funeral Group, can ease the burden by providing guidance and support throughout the process.

Funeral professionals can advise on appropriate customs, help plan and manage the event, and take care of the practical arrangements. They can assist with creating printed or digital materials such as programmes or memory books, and can also manage the venue and setup on the day. This allows employees and managers to focus on participating rather than worrying about the details. By relying on professional support, businesses can ensure that the memorial is organised, respectful, and aligned with the needs of both the family and the workplace.

Strengthening workplace culture

Memorial events are not only a way to remember the person who has passed away, but also an opportunity to strengthen the organisation’s culture. They show employees and stakeholders that the business cares about its people and takes the time to honour them properly. Such moments can create a sense of unity and belonging, helping employees feel supported during a difficult time.

For founders or senior leaders, memorials also offer a way to reflect on the values and vision that helped build the company, reminding everyone of the individual’s lasting impact on the organisation.

Moving forward

Loss in the workplace is never easy, but it is a chance to come together, support one another, and remember the individual in a way that aligns with the values of the company.

If your business is arranging a memorial and you would like guidance to ensure it is respectful, well-organised, and appropriate to your workplace culture, Sonja Smith Elite Funeral Group can assist. We have experience in supporting organisations through these moments, helping to create events that honour the individual and support the people left behind.

To learn more about how we can help your business during a time of loss, visit our website here.

If you found this article insightful, you may also find it valuable to read Key Considerations When Planning a Funeral and Honouring a Life and The Administrative Side of Passing Away.



