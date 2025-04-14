How to support your team after the death of a colleague

Workplaces are built on relationships through daily interactions, shared goals, moments of celebration, and, sometimes, shared sorrow. When a colleague passes away, the emotional ripple can deeply affect the body of employees, leaving them mourning not only the loss of a friend but also the shift in team dynamics and workplace routine.

As a team member or manager, knowing how to support a grieving coworker or your team is not just a compassionate act, it’s a necessary one. Below, we explore how you can help your fellow colleagues or your staff navigate this difficult period with sensitivity, strength, and structure.

In-person work space vs remote working spaces approach

The environment in which we work plays a significant role in shaping how grief is experienced and managed within a team. With many companies shifting to remote or hybrid work models in the wake of the pandemic, the traditional ways teams connect and process loss have evolved.

Remote work, while offering flexibility and autonomy, can also create emotional distance, making it harder for colleagues to come together and support one another during times of grief. In contrast, in-person teams often share a stronger day-to-day bond, built through face-to-face interactions, shared routines, and casual conversations.

As a result, the emotional impact of losing a colleague may feel more immediate and collective in a physical workspace. Both scenarios require thoughtful, tailored approaches. Whether it's hosting a virtual memorial for a remote team spread across different cities or arranging an in-person gathering when colleagues are based nearby, it's important to create space for remembrance. For teams working on-site, offering access to a quiet room and on-site grief counselling can provide meaningful support during this difficult time.

Understanding the unique dynamics of your work environment is essential in helping your team process the loss and move forward with compassion.

Acknowledge the loss openly and respectfully

One of the most critical steps is acknowledging the loss. Avoiding or downplaying it could create confusion or resentment. Hold a team meeting and send a heartfelt message afterwards, summarising the meeting and honouring the colleague who has passed. If appropriate, include details of the funeral arrangements or memorial service, and make space for employees to attend.

Provide space to grieve

Every individual processes grief in their own way. While some employees may need time off to cope, others might prefer to remain occupied and keep to themselves. As a leader, it’s essential to acknowledge these differences and create a supportive environment that allows for flexibility.

Openly discussing the varied ways people grieve can help prevent misunderstandings or misplaced judgments, encouraging a culture of empathy and mutual respect. It’s important not to pressure employees who grieve more privately while also maintaining professional boundaries and encouraging everyone to respect the shared workspace.

If possible, consider offering a quiet space for reflection or arranging grief counselling on the day the news is shared. This can provide employees with immediate emotional support and a place to process the loss in a safe and respectful setting.

Employers should also recognise that grief could affect morale, productivity, and mental wellbeing. Having a clear and compassionate bereavement or grief policy in place is invaluable, not only as a gesture of care but also as a practical tool. Proactive planning ensures that when a loss occurs, the response is thoughtful and coordinated rather than reactive and chaotic.

Without this structure, the added stress of making arrangements duringthe mourning period could heighten emotions and even cause tension among team members.

Lead by example

Leadership during times of loss doesn’t mean being emotionless. Showing vulnerability can help others process their own feelings. Take the time to connect one-on-one with team members, check in regularly, and share your own sentiments if you feel comfortable doing so.

It’s also appropriate to arrange a small workplace memorial as a team. These collective rituals can help employees find closure and celebrate their colleague’s contributions.

Offer long-term support

Grief doesn’t disappear after the funeral. Anniversaries, birthdays, or even shared projects may reignite emotions. Make a note of these dates and offer continued support. Encourage open dialogue within the team and consider ongoing access to grief support or counselling services. Small gestures like lighting a candle or acknowledging key dates in the workplace calendar can go a long way in encouraging a compassionate and resilient company culture.

Some companies choose to plant a tree or create a small memorial space as a way of honouring a team member who has passed away - a living tribute that symbolises growth, remembrance, and continuity. These gestures can be deeply meaningful for colleagues, offering a place to reflect and remember, while also reinforcing that the individual was valued beyond their role as an employee.

In conclusion, navigating the loss of a colleague is never easy, but with thoughtful leadership and teamwork, genuine compassion, and access to professional support, you can help your team process grief and find strength together.

At Sonja Smith Elite Funeral Group, we walk alongside individuals, families, and companies through the most difficult moments. Should you have the need, we can assist with an in-person or virtual memorial or funeral service. We can help you create a respectful and lasting tribute that reflects the unique impact they had on your team.

Consider reading our article, 'Recognising Grief' or 'The Ebb and Flow of Grief', to help you create a deeper understanding of grief to help you guide your team during this time of loss.



