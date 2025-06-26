Subscribe & Follow
World Champions Coello and Tapia to Ignite Joburg at 360 Padel Invitational
Headlined by the world’s number one champions, Arturo Coello, and Agustin Tapia, and top 10 world ranked Juan Lebron, Ale Galán, the Invitational marks the largest professional Padel event ever held on African soil.
In a bold new team-based format, the twelve players will be split into Team Lebron and Team Galán, captained by the global stars themselves. Over three adrenaline-fueled days, fans will witness dramatic clashes and unexpected alliances as pairings are shuffled with every match, delivering high-stakes, world-class entertainment.
“This isn’t just a tournament – it’s a celebration of Padel’s arrival on the African mainstage,” says SAI’s spokesperson, Sarfraz Bismilla “We’re showcasing the sport’s global stars while delivering a world-class experience for South African fans in one of the country’s most iconic venues.”
Tournament format:
Each day features three high-energy matches, with rising stakes as the event progresses:
With a total of 18 points up for grabs, the team with the highest score by Sunday evening will be crowned the first-ever 360 Padel | Gayle Champions.
Must-watch showdowns:
Tickets are now live! Don’t miss your chance to witness this once-in-a-generation sporting moment. Secure your seats now at www.ticketpro.co.za.
For more information, click here or follow the event on Instagram: @sainvitational.
