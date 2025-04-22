SAIMC training at AATF 2025 empowers engineers to register, comply, and advance

With organisations across Africa adopting smarter systems and digital transformation, the demand for skilled and registered professionals is more critical than ever.

The Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics, and Computer Engineering (SAIMC) will deliver a powerful series of training sessions and technical workshops during the Africa Automation Technology Fair (AATF) 2025, providing engineers, technologists, and technicians with the tools they need to professionally register, stay compliant, and lead industrial innovation.

ECSA registration training

Led by SAIMC CEO and industry veteran Johan Maartens, this session will guide attendees through the process of completing their ECSA (Engineering Council of South Africa) registration forms – an essential step for professionals in automation, instrumentation, and related fields. With decades of experience in the petrochemical and manufacturing sectors, Maartens understands the challenges facing engineers on the ground.

“Professional registration sets you apart from the rest,” says Maartens. “Your experience has been assessed by at least nine peers. You’ve been tested and not found lacking.” This session is an ideal opportunity for practitioners to move from ‘qualified’ to ‘recognised’ – ensuring career growth and credibility in regulated industries.

Understanding computer engineering: An introduction

In another key session, SAIMC COO Gerhard Greeff will demystify the role of computer engineering in industrial environments. Greeff, who has over 35 years of experience in manufacturing operations management (MOM), will help participants identify where their current work may already qualify as engineering – and how to ensure they’re operating within legal and professional boundaries.

“The SAIMC is committed to inform, advise and guide computer engineers through the ECSA registration process so that they can continue working legally without fear of penalties,” Greeff notes.

This session is especially valuable for software developers, IT technicians, and control systems professionals working in operational environments.

Powering compliance: Eskom & SAIMC workshop on C&I retrofits

Highlighting the collaborative role SAIMC plays in shaping national engineering standards, Eskom’s Khaya Sobuwa will lead a special workshop on Control & Instrumentation (C&I) retrofit projects in power stations. Sobuwa, Gx C&I Corporate Specialist at Eskom, will explore how SAIMC and Eskom can work together to improve plant performance, ensure regulatory compliance, and transfer critical institutional knowledge across teams.

With South Africa’s power infrastructure under pressure, this discussion promises to offer fresh insights into modernising legacy systems through smarter, standards-driven engineering practices.

AATF 2025 is taking place from 6 to 8 May at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. It remains the continent’s premier platform for automation, digital transformation, and industrial innovation. SAIMC’s involvement this year reinforces a central message: Africa’s industrial future depends not just on innovation, but on recognised, accountable professionals who drive that innovation forward.

Register now at https://aatf2025.showhub.live/ to secure your place at these vital SAIMC sessions.



