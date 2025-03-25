Justice Malala to unpack South Africa’s economic and political future at exclusive AATF breakfast event

Justice Malala

At the heart of this discussion is Operation Vulindlela, the joint initiative between government and business designed to fast-track structural reforms in energy, transport, and crime prevention – all critical areas for industries represented at AATF.

As the country’s top CEOs set a 3% GDP growth target, the success of these reforms will determine whether the country’s automation, manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors can accelerate digital transformation, attract investment, and drive economic growth. Malala will explore the real impact of these reforms on businesses, unpack whether implementation is on track, and discuss how private and public sectors can align to create a competitive industrial economy.

Beyond domestic policy, South Africa’s global positioning and trade relationships remain vital to its industrial future. Malala will examine how the country’s G20 membership and foreign policy stance – particularly on the Middle East and BRICS relations – could impact trade, investment, and economic partnerships. The return of Donald Trump to the global political stage could also present new challenges and opportunities for South African industries, shaping the future of business diplomacy.

With the 2026 municipal elections approaching, the country’s political landscape is shifting. Malala will provide exclusive insights into the stability of the Government of National Unity (GNU), the challenges of coalition politics, and the potential impact of new political realignments on business confidence, investment, and economic policy direction.

A globally respected political thinker, Malala writes for Bloomberg, Financial Mail, and TimesLive and has been published in the Financial Times, Washington Post, The Guardian, and The Economist, which described him as 'perhaps the country’s most astute political commentator'. He is the author of four books, including The Plot To Save South Africa, which reached number one on the SA bestseller list and was hailed as 'masterful, compelling, and fast-moving' by international critics.

This exclusive AATF event will bring together business leaders, policymakers, industrial decision-makers, and the media for a high-level discussion on South Africa’s economic direction, its automation-driven future, and the policies that will shape industrial success in 2025 and beyond.

