Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Justice Malala to unpack South Africa’s economic and political future at exclusive AATF breakfast event
At the heart of this discussion is Operation Vulindlela, the joint initiative between government and business designed to fast-track structural reforms in energy, transport, and crime prevention – all critical areas for industries represented at AATF.
As the country’s top CEOs set a 3% GDP growth target, the success of these reforms will determine whether the country’s automation, manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors can accelerate digital transformation, attract investment, and drive economic growth. Malala will explore the real impact of these reforms on businesses, unpack whether implementation is on track, and discuss how private and public sectors can align to create a competitive industrial economy.
Beyond domestic policy, South Africa’s global positioning and trade relationships remain vital to its industrial future. Malala will examine how the country’s G20 membership and foreign policy stance – particularly on the Middle East and BRICS relations – could impact trade, investment, and economic partnerships. The return of Donald Trump to the global political stage could also present new challenges and opportunities for South African industries, shaping the future of business diplomacy.
With the 2026 municipal elections approaching, the country’s political landscape is shifting. Malala will provide exclusive insights into the stability of the Government of National Unity (GNU), the challenges of coalition politics, and the potential impact of new political realignments on business confidence, investment, and economic policy direction.
A globally respected political thinker, Malala writes for Bloomberg, Financial Mail, and TimesLive and has been published in the Financial Times, Washington Post, The Guardian, and The Economist, which described him as 'perhaps the country’s most astute political commentator'. He is the author of four books, including The Plot To Save South Africa, which reached number one on the SA bestseller list and was hailed as 'masterful, compelling, and fast-moving' by international critics.
This exclusive AATF event will bring together business leaders, policymakers, industrial decision-makers, and the media for a high-level discussion on South Africa’s economic direction, its automation-driven future, and the policies that will shape industrial success in 2025 and beyond.
Event details
Date: 6 May 2025
Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand
Price: R7,500.00 ex Vat for table of ten or R800 ex Vat per person
To book, contact: Roelien Fraser at +27 (0)68 436 1361 or moc.labolgxr@1resarf.neileor
Follow AATF on social media for updates: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
#AATF2025 #Automation #IndustrialTech #Leadership #JusticeMalala #FutureReadySmartSolutions
- Justice Malala to unpack South Africa’s economic and political future at exclusive AATF breakfast event25 Mar 13:29
- Access Bank drives intra-Africa trade at inaugural conference18 Mar 10:56
- The countdown begins to the Africa Trade Conference: Access Bank to host pioneering event in Cape Town10 Mar 16:08
- ProfitShare Partners aligns with global AI trends to transform SME financing in SA17 Feb 16:27
- Access Bank to host pioneering Africa Trade Conference in Cape Town12 Feb 13:22
Related
Access Bank drives intra-Africa trade at inaugural conference 18 Mar 2025 Live Nation in partnership with Stadium Management SA and Gearhouse SA unveils new venue 26 Nov 2024 Leveraging AI to boost business: A guide for SMEs in 2025 6 Nov 2024 Dis-Chem’s World of Beauty: A global beauty experience 25 Oct 2024 Cherrytree Music Company and Big Concerts announce additional Cape Town Sting 3.0 tour date 17 Sep 2024 Back to school cool 11 Jan 2024