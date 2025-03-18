Access Bank drives intra-Africa trade at inaugural conference

Access Bank PLC, today, convened leading policymakers, business executives, and industry stakeholders in Cape Town for the maiden Africa Trade Conference, a platform dedicated to unlocking the continent’s vast trade potential. The conference serves as a strategic response to the shifting global trade landscape, emphasising Africa’s need to build resilient economies through deeper regional collaboration and enhanced financial and trade infrastructure.

Addressing participants, Roosevelt Ogbonna, managing director and CEO of Access Bank PLC, highlighted the need for Africa to take control of its economic destiny by fostering deeper collaboration, investing in financial infrastructure, and creating homegrown solutions that drive sustainable growth.

Ogbonna underscored the shifting dynamics of global trade and increasing need for Africa to look inward. The world, he noted, has become more fragmented, with rising nationalist tendencies and supply chain disruptions that have disproportionately impacted the continent. These challenges, he argued, present an opportunity for Africa to strengthen its trade networks, support local businesses, and build the resilience needed to compete on a global scale. However, for this vision to become a reality, several structural barriers must be addressed.

One of the critical issues Ogbonna identified is the challenges businesses face in securing capital. While many African enterprises have the ambition to scale, the excessive cost of financing often inhibits their ability to expand. He advocated a financial services sector that is designed to empower businesses, making capital more accessible and affordable.

“Many businesses on the continent struggle to find capital or access to capital and the right structure of capital, and when they do find it, the cost of capital is so significant that it makes it unbelievably expensive for them to be able to raise capital and still do business competitively. That has to change. We have to create a financial services sector that empowers businesses, one that makes it easier and seamless for businesses to be able to access capital, to able to invest in growth, invest in innovation, and of course, the muscle they need to expand beyond their local boundaries.

"It is clear that we need to create a network of Africa financial giants who are willing to create homegrown solutions to support the continent in achieving the objectives that we have set for ourselves.”

Beyond financial constraints, limited access to market intelligence remains a major hurdle. Many African businesses lack the necessary insights to identify trade opportunities beyond their local markets. Leveraging technology to enhance information-sharing can bridge this gap, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and seize growth prospects across the continent.

Apart from capital, Ogbonna highlighted the critical role of access to information. Many businesses struggle to find the data and intelligence necessary to make informed decisions and identify opportunities beyond their national borders. He stressed that leveraging technology to bridge this gap will be instrumental in driving cross-border trade and creating a more connected Africa.

He also addressed the issue of trust between trading partners, noting that historic challenges, inconsistent regulations, and varying standards have contributed to a lack of confidence in intra-Africa trade. Overcoming this scepticism, he affirmed, requires deliberate efforts to harmonise standards, foster cooperation, and shift perceptions about the quality of African goods and services. He urged African businesses to take pride in what they produce, invest in local industries, and reject the notion that products made on the continent are inferior to those from elsewhere.

The chief executive also emphasised the urgent need to modernise Africa’s trade routes and infrastructure. Drawing on historical examples, he pointed out that Africa once had well-established trade corridors that connected it to the Middle East and Asia. Today, however, inefficient transport networks and regulatory bottlenecks make it easier for businesses in Angola to trade with Portugal than with South Africa or Nigeria. He called for a renewed commitment to building the infrastructure and regulatory frameworks necessary to facilitate seamless trade across the continent, ensuring that goods, services, and capital can move freely between African nations.

Closing his address, Ogbonna challenged attendees to take concrete action toward realising Africa’s economic potential. He urged governments, financial institutions, and businesses to leverage platforms like the Africa Trade Conference to drive meaningful change. The goal, he emphasised, should be to create an Africa where businesses thrive, financial inclusion is a reality, and homegrown solutions set global benchmarks.

“Ultimately, let's collectively agree that we will create value working as governments, financial services sector and businesses, leveraging our collective power to make the Africa we truly are proud of a reality,” he said.

The Access Bank Africa Trade Conference represents a significant step toward fostering dialogue, building partnerships, and driving policy initiatives that support Africa’s economic transformation. As the continent continues to navigate global uncertainties, events like this serve as a reminder that Africa’s future lies in its ability to collaborate, innovate, and build a sustainable trade ecosystem that benefits all.

Streaming link: Africa Trade Conference - 25.

About Access Bank PLC

Access Bank PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Holdings PLC, is a leading full-service commercial bank operating through a network of more than 700 branches and service outlets spanning three continents, 24 countries and over 60 million customers. The Bank employs over 28,000 people in its operations in Africa and Europe, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India, and the UAE.

Access Bank’s parent company, Access Holdings PLC, has been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1998 (now Nigerian Exchange (NGX)). The Bank is a diversified financial institution which combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise, proven risk management and capital management capabilities. The Bank services its various markets through three key business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking. The Bank has enjoyed what is Africa’s most successful banking growth trajectory in the last 20 years, becoming one of the continent’s largest retail banks.

As part of its continued growth strategy, Access Bank is focused on mainstreaming sustainable business practices into its operations. The Bank strives to deliver sustainable economic growth that is profitable, environmentally responsible, and socially relevant, helping customers to access more and achieve their dreams.

About Africa Trade Conference

Africa Trade Conference serves as a dynamic platform where industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders across the trade ecosystem come together to shape the future of commerce on the continent. By fostering dialogue on innovative trade solutions, sustainable practices, and market-expanding strategies, the forum underscores Access Bank's commitment to unlocking Africa's immense potential.

Participants will engage in insightful discussions, forge strategic partnerships, and explore opportunities that drive inclusive growth, positioning Africa as a pivotal player in global trade.

Access Bank invites you to join industry leaders, innovators, and other key players across Africa's trade ecosystem at the Africa Trade Conference 2025.



