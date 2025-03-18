Marketing & Media CRM, CX, UX
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

eatbigfishThe Publicity WorkshopAdvertising Media ForumDNA Brand ArchitectsSAMROPrimedia BroadcastingDomains.co.zaTopco MediaKLADUO Marketing + CommunicationsHOT 102.7FMMultiChoiceOFM RadioIncubetaThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media CRM, CX, UX

    Unlock hidden revenue: How to turn your data into a profit powerhouse

    Retailers, marketplaces, and e-commerce platforms have a valuable yet often overlooked asset—first-party data—that can be transformed into a powerful revenue stream by giving brands access to their audience.
    By Gil Sperling
    18 Mar 2025
    18 Mar 2025
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    The fastest way to start generating revenue is to securely leverage the first-party data you already have.

    Many businesses are already collecting valuable data through their own channels like their website, mobile app or even transactional data. And there are many brands with marketing budgets looking for this data.

    So how can you connect the two?

    The quickest and easiest way to do this is to join a data marketplace, where you can share your existing Google and Meta pixels to create audience segments.

    Then you can securely share your audience data with brands and advertisers looking to enhance their targeting.

    Expand your offering and increase advertiser value

    Once you’ve monetised your audience, the next step is to build a deeper commerce media strategy.

    This means offering off-site ad solutions, which let your platform advertisers reach your audience across different digital touchpoints, not just on your platform.

    This stage is where your strategy becomes more than just a side revenue stream – it starts driving value for your entire business by increasing traffic to your platform and enhancing your offering to your core sellers, suppliers and brands.

    Scale up in three easy steps

    Scaling your commerce media offering doesn’t have to be slow or tedious if you partner with the right tech provider.

    Then, you can:

    1. Configure the audience and ad packages you want to offer.

    2. Skip the heavy and expensive internal development work requirement by integrating your product feed directly with the platform.

    3. Launch your new off-site ad offering – unlocking more revenue, enhancing your offering to advertisers and driving more traffic to your platform.

    Things to consider

    Keep in mind that you have a choice here too: you can create an open commerce media network – which makes your offering available to both your core advertising brands and external advertisers – or you can keep your commerce media offering exclusive to your internal advertising brands by creating a closed network.

    My tip would just be to ensure your commerce media platform of choice offers you full visibility and control over your data, as well as analytics and reporting, so you know how your data is being used.

    The opportunity gap is closing

    I believe commerce media is no longer a “nice to have”, it’s an essential revenue driver that businesses with first-party data should be tapping into.

    The good news is that you don’t have to build everything at once.

    By starting with simple audience monetisation, expanding into off-site ads, and eventually developing a full commerce media network, you can unlock significant revenue in a phased, manageable way.

    And who says no to that?

    Read more: retail, media, marketing, digital, crm, e-commerce, Gil Sperling, CX, digital ads, retail media
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Gil Sperling

    Sperling is the co-founder and co-CEO of Flow.
    Related
    NextOptions

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz