#WPRD2025 | MSL Group's Luto Nyoka: Build and maintain a strong relationship with media
Having graduated in 2023 from the Publicis Groupe Africa Le Cubs programme, Nyoka began his journey as an intern at MSL and has quickly advanced to his current role as a senior PR account executive.
Amongst his peers, he is known for a proactive approach, excellent communication skills, and a deep understanding of brand storytelling, and is committed to helping clients achieve their PR goals and maintain a strong, positive presence in the media.
He has worked with major consumer and tech clients like Disney, Amazon, MiWay Insurance, and Tickmill, to name a few, and has won Gold in the Prism Awards for his work with Disney.
Luto excels in securing media coverage, fostering relationships with key journalists, and delivering compelling narratives that resonate with target audiences.
Could you tell us a little bit about who you work for?
I work for MSL, which is an award-winning global public relations firm focused on building influence to deliver meaningful impact on business and the world.
We are part of the global Publicis Groupe Africa, and we deliver impactful, earned-first storytelling, strategic stakeholder engagement, and sophisticated influencer marketing. The agency combines local market insights with global reach and expertise, working across various sectors like consumer, corporate, technology, and sustainability.
What does being in the PR sector mean to you?
For me, being in the PR sector means serving as the bridge between a brand and its audience - building and maintaining a positive image for the company.
We achieve this by crafting authentic, relevant stories, fostering trust, and creating a positive impact through effective communication.
It’s about building and protecting the relationships between the brand and the media, as well as between the brand and its consumers.
What does a day in the life of a PR professional entail?
A typical day in my life as a PR professional can differ depending on the specific responsibilities on the day - which is one of the things I love about this job.
One day I might work on a consumer brand, and the next on financial services, which keeps it exciting and dynamic.
My day usually starts with scanning the news to stay updated on the current agenda.
I then spend time drafting and distributing content or press releases to relevant media - ensuring the content is aligned with each journalist’s beat to avoid sending irrelevant material. This is important not only for securing coverage but also for building and maintaining strong relationships with journalists, as collaboration between PR professionals and the media is essential in our industry.
I also share coverage reports with clients so they can track how a particular release or campaign is performing.
Lastly, I attend and sometimes lead client meetings to ensure alignment and clarity on next steps from a PR perspective.
What do you love most about being in the PR sector?
My favourite thing about being in the PR sector is seeing the outcome of a campaign. Bringing a campaign to life takes a lot of hard work - from strategic planning to execution, which can sometimes be quite stressful.
But at the end, it’s incredibly rewarding to see the results, the positive impact it has on people, and the difference it makes. And, of course, making the client happy - because when they’re happy, we’re happy too.
Can you share an example of a PR campaign that inspired or influenced you and why?
One of my favourite PR campaigns that I’ve worked on was the Unstoppable Together campaign — a collaboration between Baby Soft, Domestos, and the Department of Basic Education.
Launched in 2024 in the Eastern Cape, the campaign tackled the issue of “toilet loss”, where school toilets are unsafe or unusable. It provided essentials like toilet paper and soap, trained cleaners and school staff, and promoted hygiene best practices. Beyond improving facilities, it aimed to restore dignity, protect children’s rights, and create lasting change by embedding sanitation into schools.
This campaign was particularly meaningful to me because, as a young man born and raised in the Eastern Cape, I’ve seen first-hand how severe the issue of toilet loss is, especially in rural communities. Seeing brands come together to support and make a tangible impact in these areas was incredibly inspiring and rewarding.
What are some PR trends or skills emerging that new professionals should pay attention to?
This means learning how to use these platforms effectively to reach the right audience. That said, there is still a market for traditional media, so it shouldn’t be disregarded entirely.
What advice would you give to someone starting out in PR today?
I consider myself relatively new to the PR industry, with almost three years of experience so far.
The advice I wish I had received when I started is to always remain open to learning. The theory we learn in school often differs from the realities of working in PR, so don’t be afraid to ask your superiors questions when you’re unsure about something.
Be bold and confident - even though this can feel challenging when you’re just starting out, it’s essential to stand out and take pride in the work you deliver.
Where do you see the PR industry heading in the next five years?
I envision PR becoming an increasingly prominent department within organisations over time. I believe more and more brands will come to recognise the importance of PR, as it’s often an overlooked but essential part of building and maintaining a strong brand reputation.
With the rapid growth of AI, the PR industry will continue to evolve, leveraging this technology to craft more compelling and targeted content for audiences.
Additionally, as new media platforms emerge, PR will adapt by creating impactful, channel-specific content that aligns with both brand goals and audience behaviours.
What does World PR Day mean to you?
World PR Day is an opportunity to reflect on the power and responsibility we hold as communicators. To me, it’s about celebrating the role of PR in connecting people through meaningful conversations that drive positive change.
It’s also a chance to acknowledge the impact our work has on society — building trust, fostering understanding, and giving a voice to important stories that need to be heard.
It’s also a moment to reflect on my own journey as a PR professional - how far I’ve come and where I aspire to go in the future.
