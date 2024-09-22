Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Senior Corporate Copywriter - BEE Pretoria
- Group Account Director - Consumer PR and Influencer Cape Town
- Urban Futures Graduate Remote
- Account Director - PR Johannesburg
- PR Account Executive Cape Town
- PR Account Manager / Senior Account Manager Cape Town
- Account Manager Cape Town
- Event Project Manager Johannesburg
- Junior Account Manager Cape Town
- Copywriter and Editor South Africa
Prisa's 2024 Prism Award winners unveiled in Cape Town
The Awards recognise excellence in public relations (PR) and communications in Southern Africa.
The Awards - and its inaugural Summit - theme was "Ink", which was a powerful metaphor for the storytelling craft that lies at the heart of PR.
Just as ink transforms a blank page into a story, PR professionals turn ideas into impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences.
Paul Reynell, chief judge of the Prism Awards, says the 'Ink' theme this year truly captured the essence of the profession.
“The campaigns we saw were not just communications efforts but works of art, using the power of storytelling to drive change, engagement and connection in the market.
"These award-winning campaigns blend creativity with strategic intent, reflecting how our industry continues to evolve and influence the world.”
Bradly Howland, CEO of Alkemi, president-elect of Prisa and member of the Prisms Organising Committee, says, “This year’s submissions reflected the profound influence of storytelling in shaping brand narratives and public perception.
"Through the "Ink" theme, campaigns showcased how strategic communications can turn moments into movements, connecting communities and driving meaningful action."
A total of 148 awards were given out at this year’s event.
Prisa rebrand at Awards
This year marked a significant milestone for Prisa, as the institute rebranded at the Awards.
The new brand reflects Prisa's commitment to adapt to the changing landscape of PR and to strengthen its role as a leader in the industry.
The rebrand, unveiled by the Prisa team, includes a new logo, updated messaging, and a refreshed digital presence - designed to capture the organisation's renewed energy and forward-looking vision.
"The rebrand signals a bold new chapter for Prisa, that embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation, leadership, and growth.
"As the PR landscape transforms, we are evolving alongside it, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of shaping the future of communications.
"Our new identity is not just a reflection of who we are today, but a declaration of our vision for tomorrow — to elevate, empower, and advocate for the PR profession across Southern Africa and beyond," says Oscar Tshifure, president of Prisa.
Inaugral annual Prism summit
Alongside the Prism Awards, Prisa hosted its first annual Prism Summit, for two days of sessions, workshops, and networking.
The Summit focused on addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities facing the communications sector today, including value-based leadership, driving financial sustainability, the integration of AI, responsible communication, and solutions to tackling ethical dilemmas like greenwashing and creating a stance on the role the industry plays in fighting climate change.
All the winners
|South African Campaign Of The Year
|The Friday Street Club
|Go Solr The Light Paper
|Alkemi Collective
|Esther Mahlangu Retrospective (Special Mention)
|Grand Prix Agency Of The Year
|Paddington Station Inc
|Best Small Public Relations Consultancy
|Paddington Station Inc
|Best Mid-Sized Public Relations Consultancy
|Tribeca PR
|Best Large Public Relations Consultancy
|Flow Communications
|Recognition In PR Leadership
|Paul W. Reynell, Paddington Station Inc
|Caroline Smith, Flow Communications
|Bradly Howland, Alkemi Collective
|Best Public Relations Professional
|Winner
|Keabetswe Taele
|M-Sports Marketing Communications
|Runner-up
|Awande Dlamini
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Best Up-And-Coming Public Relations Professional
|Winner
|Thato Moloi
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Runner-up
|Mikateko Maswanganyi
|NerdNarrative
|Runner-up
|Kaylin van der Vent
|Paddington Station Inc
|Best Public Relations Intern Of The Year
|Runner-up
|Tasneem Felix
|Dialogue Communications
|Runner-up
|Zané Neethling
|Paddington Station Inc
|Dedication Award (Previously Lifetime Achievement Award)
|Gold
|Martin Slabbert
|Alkemi Collective
|B2B CATEGORIES
|Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Campaign
|Gold
|Brandsmith
|#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch by Jacaranda FM
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|CISCO WOMHUB
|Bronze
|Hotwire
|Wilderness Botswana Local Tourism Supplier Expo
|Education & Training
|Silver
|Weber Shandwick
|Iron Sharpens Iron
|Bronze
|Tribeca PR
|Epson Champions Education - Empowering Education in South Africa
|Special Mention
|STRONG PR, Marketing and Events
|STOP LOOK WAVE - Volvo Trucks South Africa
|Products or Services
|Gold
|BASF
|How selling purpose instead of 'product' secured BASF new business & more!
|Silver
|Paddington Station Inc
|Mediamark SoundGen
|Bronze
|Lauren Shantall
|Decorex Africa 2023
|Publishing (Internal Communications)
|Gold
|The Friday Street Club
|Go Solr - The Light Paper
|Silver
|FleishmanHillard SA
|Philips Future Health Index 2023
|Publishing (Custom Titles)
|Silver
|Mikateko Media
|Sawubona Magazine
|Corporate Communications
|Gold
|Tribeca PR
|WE are Malan Scholes Attorneys
|Silver
|The Friday Street Club
|SAB Foundation
|Bronze
|Riverbed
|MSC Cruises Splendida
|Crisis Management
|Silver
|NGAGE
|Mining company stands up against environmentalists
|Bronze
|PR Worx
|POPCRU 10th National Congress
|Digital Reputation Management (Long-term)
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Life Healthcare Always On
|Silver
|BusinessDNA
|Rea Connecta! Connections That Matter
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation: Round-the-Clock Digital Campaign
|Internal Stakeholder Engagement & Communication
|Gold
|Tribeca PR
|Pernod Ricard: 1000 Ways to Stay Safe
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|ATC Africa: IMPACT Internal Communications
|Bronze
|Ogilvy South Africa
|Telkom
|Investor Relations
|Silver
|Clockwork
|Redefine Annual Results
|Thought Leadership Profiling
|Gold
|ByDesign Communications
|Bronze
|FleishmanHillard SA
|Momentum Health Solutions NHI
|Reputation & Brand Management (Long-term)
|Bronze
|Tribeca PR
|We Are Malan Scholes Attorneys
|B2C Categories
|Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle
|Silver
|DNA Brand Architects
|The Khalanga Launch
|Consumer PR For An Existing Product Or Service
|Gold
|MSL
|Disney+: Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
|Silver
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Windhoek 100% Real Launch
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|SANBI: Biodiversity Champion for the People
|Content Marketing/Brand Journalism
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|The Women Presidents' Organisation – Good to Great
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Good Work Foundation: Rural Education Revolution
|Corporate Communication
|Gold
|Showmax
|Showmax relaunch
|Silver
|Riverbed
|MSC Cruises Splendida
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation - Round-the-Clock Digital
|CRM/Customer Loyalty Campaign
|Special Mention
|Flow Communications
|Carspa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Education
|Gold
|ByDesign Communications
|Spark Schools - World's Best School
|Silver
|Instinctif Partners Africa
|atingi -Breaking Barriers, Building Futures
|Bronze
|Tribeca PR
|Epson Champions Education - Empowering Education in South Africa
|Special Mention
|Tribeca PR
|Gogonomics
|Environmental
|Gold
|The Friday Street Club
|Go Solr - The Light Paper
|Silver
|JNPR
|Heineken Green Zones
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|SANBI: Biodiversity Champion For The People
|Financial
|Gold
|Accenture Song Media (SA)
|Sanlam Life of Confidence
|Bronze
|Riverbed
|Nedbank eOfisini iSkhaftini
|FMCG
|Bronze
|Accenture Song Media (SA)
|Cadbury Give A Little Thanks
|Food & Beverage
|Silver
|The Friday Street Club
|Time Out Market Cape Town Launch
|Bronze
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Burger King - #Budget Speech
|Bronze
|Paddington Station Inc & Duke Group
|Jive Cooldrinks
|Food & Beverage (Alcohol Sector)
|Gold
|M-Sports Marketing Communications
|Brutal Fruit - SheBeen
|Silver
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|Windhoek 100% Real
|Bronze
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Savanna Cider – Dry Goods
|Gaming & Virtual Reality
|Bronze
|Riverbed
|Nedbank Chow Town
|Healthcare & Related Industries
|Bronze
|Alkemi Collective
|SAMA
|Launch Of A New Product Or Service
|Gold
|Riverbed
|Nedbank eOfisini iSkhaftini
|Bronze
|Tishala Communications
|Shesha e-Hailing: Mzansi's Ride, Our Nation's Pride
|Bronze
|Duma Collective
|HONOR 90
|Bronze
|Brand Influence
|Prime Hydration Energy Drink
|Property & Construction
|Silver
|Paddington Station Inc
|Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate
|Radio As A Primary Tool
|Gold
|Brandsmith
|#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch By Jacaranda FM
|Silver
|Capacity Marketing
|The EXTRA CCCold ICE Bath Challenge
|Reputation & Brand Management (Long-term)
|Bronze
|Flow Communication
|Nelson Mandela Foundation: Around-the-Clock Digital
|Retail
|Gold
|Ogilvy South Africa
|PEP ‘Changing Stations’
|Bronze
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|SPAR #SpreadSmiles
|Bronze
|Levergy
|#Run4Avos
|Social Media As A Primary Tool
|Gold
|Dialogue Communications
|#BokFriday
|Silver
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|MTN Made4U
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation: 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Sponsorship
|Gold
|Magna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
|MTN Silent Choir
|Silver
|Playmakers Sponsorship
|ABSA Run Your City Series
|Bronze
|Retroviral
|The Granboks
|Special Mention
|Playmakers Sponsorship
|PEP Mini Netball
|Sport
|Gold
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|Silver
|Levergy
|Run4Avos
|Bronze
|Jenny Griesel Communications
|ESPN Superbowl Staycation
|Technology
|Silver
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|Bronze
|Tishala Communications
|Sumsub AI Deepfake
|Bronze
|Tribeca PR
|Gogonomics
|Travel & Tourism
|Gold
|ByDesign Communications
|AirStudent - Entrepreneurs Take Flight
|Silver
|Riverbed
|MSC Cruises Splendida
|Bronze
|The Friday Street Club
|Time Out Market Cape Town
|SPECIAL
|Arts & Entertainment
|Gold
|Jenny Griesel Communications
|National Geographic Secrets of the Elephants
|Silver
|Alkemi Collective
|Esther Mahlangu Retrospective
|Bronze
|Jenny Griesel Communications
|Primal Survivor Extreme African Safari
|Special Mention
|MSL
|Disney+: Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
|Communication Research
|Silver
|ByDesign Communications
|Anglo American - Understanding the pulse of the community in a mining industry under pressure
|Community Relations
|Silver
|Tribeca PR
|Epson Champions Education - Empowering Education in South Africa
|Silver
|Tribeca PR
|Gogonomics
|Bronze
|Brandscapers Africa
|Fueling Ambition, Transforming Brands
|Special Mention
|DNA Brand Architects
|FNB Pop Opera
|Corporate Citizenship
|Gold
|Regine le
|Re.Bag.Re.Use ~ Putting bread on the table by repurposing your empty bread bags
|Silver
|KFC
|How R2 became R19 million in 31 days
|Bronze
|Tribeca PR
|Gogonomics
|Special Mention
|Flow Communications
|Hollard Highway Heroes
|Digital Campaign
|Gold
|Riverbed
|Nedbank Chow Town
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2023
|Bronze
|Dialogue Communications
|#BokFriday
|Event Management
|Gold
|ByDesign Communications
|Spark Schools - World's Best School
|Gold
|The Friday Street Club
|V&A Waterfront - V&A Exchange
|Bronze
|Paddington Station Inc
|Mediamark SoundGen
|Influencer Management
|Gold
|MSL
|Nedbank Roblox Chow Town
|Silver
|Ogilvy South Africa
|M-Net White Lies Launch
|Institute Of Higher Learning
|Bronze
|Dialogue Communications
|Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
|International Campaign
|Gold
|Jenny Griesel Communications
|IWAJU
|Silver
|DNA Brand Architects
|Apple Music Africa Now Radio
|Bronze
|Alkemi Collective
|Esther Mahlangu Retrospective
|NGO/NPC Campaign
|Silver
|PR Worx
|POPCRU 10th National Congress
|Bronze
|Flow Communications
|Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2023
|Special Mention
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation: 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Special Mention
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org - Drunk Driver Stay for Free
|PR On A Shoe-String Budget
|Gold
|Alkemi Collective
|Esther Mahlangu Retrospective
|Silver
|Brandsmith
|SPAR Carols by Candlelight By Jacaranda FM
|Bronze
|Clockwork
|Aware.Org - Drunk Driver Stay for Free
|Public Affairs
|Special Mention
|M-Sports Marketing Communications
|Ancestor’s Day
|Public Sector
|Gold
|Flow Communications
|South African National AIDS Council – GBV Ambassadors
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|SANBI: Biodiversity Champion For The People
|Bronze
|City Of Cape Town
|Prepaid Metering Software Updates (TID)
|Video Communication
|Gold
|Dialogue Communications
|#BokFriday
|Bronze
|Tribeca PR
|1000 Ways To Stay Safe
|Visual Communication
|Gold
|Levergy
|Stand Tall
|Silver
|Levergy
|The Art Of Wine
|Bronze
|Paddington Station Inc
|Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate
|Honorary Awards
|Presidential Award
|Maria Dax
|Presidential Award
|Kate Bapela
|Presidential Award
|Malesela Maubane
|Presidential Award
|Prof. Justin Green
|Presidential Award
|Athi Galeba
|Presidential Award
|Sylvester Chauke
|Presidential Award
|Paul Reynell (Chief Judge)
|Fellowship Award
|Noxolo Gogo
|Fellowship Award
|Marilyn Watson