    News Marketing & Media PR & Communications

    Prisa's 2024 Prism Award winners unveiled in Cape Town

    22 Sep 2024
    22 Sep 2024
    The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa's (Prisa) 2024 Prism Awards winners were announced this weekend in Cape Town.
    The Prisa Prism Awards 2024 were announced this weekend
    Source: © Twitter Twitter The Prisa Prism Awards 2024 were announced this weekend

    The Awards recognise excellence in public relations (PR) and communications in Southern Africa.

    The Awards - and its inaugural Summit - theme was "Ink", which was a powerful metaphor for the storytelling craft that lies at the heart of PR.

    Just as ink transforms a blank page into a story, PR professionals turn ideas into impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences.

    Paul Reynell, chief judge of the Prism Awards, says the 'Ink' theme this year truly captured the essence of the profession.

    “The campaigns we saw were not just communications efforts but works of art, using the power of storytelling to drive change, engagement and connection in the market.

    "These award-winning campaigns blend creativity with strategic intent, reflecting how our industry continues to evolve and influence the world.”

    Bradly Howland, CEO of Alkemi, president-elect of Prisa and member of the Prisms Organising Committee, says, “This year’s submissions reflected the profound influence of storytelling in shaping brand narratives and public perception.

    "Through the "Ink" theme, campaigns showcased how strategic communications can turn moments into movements, connecting communities and driving meaningful action."

    A total of 148 awards were given out at this year’s event.

    Prisa rebrand at Awards

    This year marked a significant milestone for Prisa, as the institute rebranded at the Awards.

    The new brand reflects Prisa's commitment to adapt to the changing landscape of PR and to strengthen its role as a leader in the industry.

    The rebrand, unveiled by the Prisa team, includes a new logo, updated messaging, and a refreshed digital presence - designed to capture the organisation's renewed energy and forward-looking vision.

    "The rebrand signals a bold new chapter for Prisa, that embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation, leadership, and growth.

    "As the PR landscape transforms, we are evolving alongside it, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of shaping the future of communications.

    "Our new identity is not just a reflection of who we are today, but a declaration of our vision for tomorrow — to elevate, empower, and advocate for the PR profession across Southern Africa and beyond," says Oscar Tshifure, president of Prisa.

    Inaugral annual Prism summit

    Alongside the Prism Awards, Prisa hosted its first annual Prism Summit, for two days of sessions, workshops, and networking.

    The Summit focused on addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities facing the communications sector today, including value-based leadership, driving financial sustainability, the integration of AI, responsible communication, and solutions to tackling ethical dilemmas like greenwashing and creating a stance on the role the industry plays in fighting climate change.

    All the winners

    South African Campaign Of The Year
    The Friday Street ClubGo Solr The Light Paper
    Alkemi CollectiveEsther Mahlangu Retrospective (Special Mention)
    Grand Prix Agency Of The Year
    Paddington Station Inc
    Best Small Public Relations Consultancy
    Paddington Station Inc
    Best Mid-Sized Public Relations Consultancy
    Tribeca PR
    Best Large Public Relations Consultancy
    Flow Communications
    Recognition In PR Leadership
    Paul W. Reynell, Paddington Station Inc
    Caroline Smith, Flow Communications
    Bradly Howland, Alkemi Collective
    Best Public Relations Professional
    WinnerKeabetswe TaeleM-Sports Marketing Communications
    Runner-upAwande DlaminiMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants
    Best Up-And-Coming Public Relations Professional
    WinnerThato MoloiGrey Advertising Africa
    Runner-upMikateko MaswanganyiNerdNarrative
    Runner-upKaylin van der VentPaddington Station Inc
    Best Public Relations Intern Of The Year
    Runner-upTasneem FelixDialogue Communications
    Runner-upZané Neethling Paddington Station Inc
    Dedication Award (Previously Lifetime Achievement Award)
    GoldMartin Slabbert Alkemi Collective
    B2B CATEGORIES
    Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Campaign
    GoldBrandsmith #WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch by Jacaranda FM
    Bronze Clockwork CISCO WOMHUB
    Bronze HotwireWilderness Botswana Local Tourism Supplier Expo
    Education & Training
    SilverWeber Shandwick Iron Sharpens Iron
    BronzeTribeca PR Epson Champions Education - Empowering Education in South Africa
    Special Mention STRONG PR, Marketing and Events STOP LOOK WAVE - Volvo Trucks South Africa
    Products or Services
    GoldBASF How selling purpose instead of 'product' secured BASF new business & more!
    SilverPaddington Station IncMediamark SoundGen
    Bronze Lauren Shantall Decorex Africa 2023
    Publishing (Internal Communications)
    GoldThe Friday Street Club Go Solr - The Light Paper
    SilverFleishmanHillard SAPhilips Future Health Index 2023
    Publishing (Custom Titles)
    SilverMikateko MediaSawubona Magazine
    Corporate Communications
    GoldTribeca PRWE are Malan Scholes Attorneys
    SilverThe Friday Street Club SAB Foundation
    BronzeRiverbedMSC Cruises Splendida
    Crisis Management
    SilverNGAGEMining company stands up against environmentalists
    BronzePR Worx POPCRU 10th National Congress
    Digital Reputation Management (Long-term)
    Gold Ogilvy South Africa Life Healthcare Always On
    SilverBusinessDNA Rea Connecta! Connections That Matter
    BronzeFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation: Round-the-Clock Digital Campaign
    Internal Stakeholder Engagement & Communication
    GoldTribeca PR Pernod Ricard: 1000 Ways to Stay Safe
    SilverFlow Communications ATC Africa: IMPACT Internal Communications
    BronzeOgilvy South Africa Telkom
    Investor Relations
    SilverClockwork Redefine Annual Results
    Thought Leadership Profiling
    GoldByDesign Communications
    BronzeFleishmanHillard SA Momentum Health Solutions NHI
    Reputation & Brand Management (Long-term)
    BronzeTribeca PR We Are Malan Scholes Attorneys
    B2C Categories
    Beauty, Fashion & Lifestyle
    SilverDNA Brand Architects The Khalanga Launch
    Consumer PR For An Existing Product Or Service
    GoldMSL Disney+: Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
    SilverMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants Windhoek 100% Real Launch
    BronzeFlow CommunicationsSANBI: Biodiversity Champion for the People
    Content Marketing/Brand Journalism
    SilverFlow Communications The Women Presidents' Organisation – Good to Great
    BronzeFlow CommunicationsGood Work Foundation: Rural Education Revolution
    Corporate Communication
    GoldShowmax Showmax relaunch
    SilverRiverbedMSC Cruises Splendida
    BronzeFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation - Round-the-Clock Digital
    CRM/Customer Loyalty Campaign
    Special MentionFlow CommunicationsCarspa AI Loyalty Campaign
    Education
    GoldByDesign CommunicationsSpark Schools - World's Best School
    SilverInstinctif Partners Africa atingi -Breaking Barriers, Building Futures
    BronzeTribeca PREpson Champions Education - Empowering Education in South Africa
    Special MentionTribeca PR Gogonomics
    Environmental
    GoldThe Friday Street Club Go Solr - The Light Paper
    SilverJNPR Heineken Green Zones
    BronzeFlow Communications SANBI: Biodiversity Champion For The People
    Financial
    GoldAccenture Song Media (SA) Sanlam Life of Confidence
    BronzeRiverbed Nedbank eOfisini iSkhaftini
    FMCG
    BronzeAccenture Song Media (SA) Cadbury Give A Little Thanks
    Food & Beverage
    SilverThe Friday Street Club Time Out Market Cape Town Launch
    BronzeGrey Advertising AfricaBurger King - #Budget Speech
    BronzePaddington Station Inc & Duke GroupJive Cooldrinks
    Food & Beverage (Alcohol Sector)
    GoldM-Sports Marketing CommunicationsBrutal Fruit - SheBeen
    SilverMagna Carta Reputation Management ConsultantsWindhoek 100% Real
    BronzeGrey Advertising AfricaSavanna Cider – Dry Goods
    Gaming & Virtual Reality
    BronzeRiverbedNedbank Chow Town
    Healthcare & Related Industries
    BronzeAlkemi Collective SAMA
    Launch Of A New Product Or Service
    GoldRiverbed Nedbank eOfisini iSkhaftini
    BronzeTishala CommunicationsShesha e-Hailing: Mzansi's Ride, Our Nation's Pride
    BronzeDuma CollectiveHONOR 90
    BronzeBrand InfluencePrime Hydration Energy Drink
    Property & Construction
    SilverPaddington Station IncShawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate
    Radio As A Primary Tool
    GoldBrandsmith#WomenpreneurHerPerfectPitch By Jacaranda FM
    SilverCapacity Marketing The EXTRA CCCold ICE Bath Challenge
    Reputation & Brand Management (Long-term)
    BronzeFlow CommunicationNelson Mandela Foundation: Around-the-Clock Digital
    Retail
    GoldOgilvy South AfricaPEP ‘Changing Stations’
    BronzeMagna Carta Reputation Management ConsultantsSPAR #SpreadSmiles
    BronzeLevergy#Run4Avos
    Social Media As A Primary Tool
    GoldDialogue Communications #BokFriday
    SilverMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants MTN Made4U
    BronzeFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation: 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
    Sponsorship
    GoldMagna Carta Reputation Management Consultants MTN Silent Choir
    SilverPlaymakers SponsorshipABSA Run Your City Series
    BronzeRetroviralThe Granboks
    Special MentionPlaymakers SponsorshipPEP Mini Netball
    Sport
    GoldLevergyStand Tall
    SilverLevergyRun4Avos
    BronzeJenny Griesel CommunicationsESPN Superbowl Staycation
    Technology
    SilverLevergy Stand Tall
    BronzeTishala CommunicationsSumsub AI Deepfake
    BronzeTribeca PRGogonomics
    Travel & Tourism
    GoldByDesign CommunicationsAirStudent - Entrepreneurs Take Flight
    SilverRiverbedMSC Cruises Splendida
    BronzeThe Friday Street Club Time Out Market Cape Town
    SPECIAL
    Arts & Entertainment
    GoldJenny Griesel Communications National Geographic Secrets of the Elephants
    SilverAlkemi CollectiveEsther Mahlangu Retrospective
    BronzeJenny Griesel CommunicationsPrimal Survivor Extreme African Safari
    Special MentionMSLDisney+: Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire
    Communication Research
    SilverByDesign CommunicationsAnglo American - Understanding the pulse of the community in a mining industry under pressure
    Community Relations
    SilverTribeca PREpson Champions Education - Empowering Education in South Africa
    SilverTribeca PRGogonomics
    BronzeBrandscapers AfricaFueling Ambition, Transforming Brands
    Special MentionDNA Brand ArchitectsFNB Pop Opera
    Corporate Citizenship
    GoldRegine leRe.Bag.Re.Use ~ Putting bread on the table by repurposing your empty bread bags
    SilverKFCHow R2 became R19 million in 31 days
    BronzeTribeca PRGogonomics
    Special MentionFlow CommunicationsHollard Highway Heroes
    Digital Campaign
    Gold RiverbedNedbank Chow Town
    SilverFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2023
    BronzeDialogue Communications#BokFriday
    Event Management
    GoldByDesign CommunicationsSpark Schools - World's Best School
    GoldThe Friday Street ClubV&A Waterfront - V&A Exchange
    BronzePaddington Station IncMediamark SoundGen
    Influencer Management
    GoldMSLNedbank Roblox Chow Town
    SilverOgilvy South Africa M-Net White Lies Launch
    Institute Of Higher Learning
    BronzeDialogue Communications Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
    International Campaign
    GoldJenny Griesel Communications IWAJU
    SilverDNA Brand Architects Apple Music Africa Now Radio
    BronzeAlkemi CollectiveEsther Mahlangu Retrospective
    NGO/NPC Campaign
    SilverPR WorxPOPCRU 10th National Congress
    BronzeFlow CommunicationsMarine Protected Areas (MPA) Day 2023
    Special MentionFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Foundation: 21st Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
    Special MentionClockwork Aware.Org - Drunk Driver Stay for Free
    PR On A Shoe-String Budget
    GoldAlkemi Collective Esther Mahlangu Retrospective
    SilverBrandsmithSPAR Carols by Candlelight By Jacaranda FM
    BronzeClockwork Aware.Org - Drunk Driver Stay for Free
    Public Affairs
    Special MentionM-Sports Marketing CommunicationsAncestor’s Day
    Public Sector
    GoldFlow CommunicationsSouth African National AIDS Council – GBV Ambassadors
    SilverFlow CommunicationsSANBI: Biodiversity Champion For The People
    BronzeCity Of Cape TownPrepaid Metering Software Updates (TID)
    Video Communication
    GoldDialogue Communications#BokFriday
    BronzeTribeca PR1000 Ways To Stay Safe
    Visual Communication
    GoldLevergyStand Tall
    SilverLevergyThe Art Of Wine
    BronzePaddington Station IncShawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate
    Honorary Awards
    Presidential AwardMaria Dax
    Presidential AwardKate Bapela
    Presidential AwardMalesela Maubane
    Presidential AwardProf. Justin Green
    Presidential AwardAthi Galeba
    Presidential AwardSylvester Chauke
    Presidential AwardPaul Reynell (Chief Judge)
    Fellowship AwardNoxolo Gogo
    Fellowship AwardMarilyn Watson

