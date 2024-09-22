Prisa's 2024 Prism Award winners unveiled in Cape Town

The Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa's (Prisa) 2024 Prism Awards winners were announced this weekend in Cape Town.

The Awards recognise excellence in public relations (PR) and communications in Southern Africa.

The Awards - and its inaugural Summit - theme was "Ink", which was a powerful metaphor for the storytelling craft that lies at the heart of PR.

Just as ink transforms a blank page into a story, PR professionals turn ideas into impactful campaigns that resonate with audiences.

Paul Reynell, chief judge of the Prism Awards, says the 'Ink' theme this year truly captured the essence of the profession.

“The campaigns we saw were not just communications efforts but works of art, using the power of storytelling to drive change, engagement and connection in the market.

"These award-winning campaigns blend creativity with strategic intent, reflecting how our industry continues to evolve and influence the world.”

Bradly Howland, CEO of Alkemi, president-elect of Prisa and member of the Prisms Organising Committee, says, “This year’s submissions reflected the profound influence of storytelling in shaping brand narratives and public perception.

"Through the "Ink" theme, campaigns showcased how strategic communications can turn moments into movements, connecting communities and driving meaningful action."

A total of 148 awards were given out at this year’s event.

Prisa rebrand at Awards

This year marked a significant milestone for Prisa, as the institute rebranded at the Awards.

The new brand reflects Prisa's commitment to adapt to the changing landscape of PR and to strengthen its role as a leader in the industry.

The rebrand, unveiled by the Prisa team, includes a new logo, updated messaging, and a refreshed digital presence - designed to capture the organisation's renewed energy and forward-looking vision.

"The rebrand signals a bold new chapter for Prisa, that embodies our unwavering commitment to innovation, leadership, and growth.

"As the PR landscape transforms, we are evolving alongside it, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of shaping the future of communications.

"Our new identity is not just a reflection of who we are today, but a declaration of our vision for tomorrow — to elevate, empower, and advocate for the PR profession across Southern Africa and beyond," says Oscar Tshifure, president of Prisa.

Inaugral annual Prism summit

Alongside the Prism Awards, Prisa hosted its first annual Prism Summit, for two days of sessions, workshops, and networking.

The Summit focused on addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities facing the communications sector today, including value-based leadership, driving financial sustainability, the integration of AI, responsible communication, and solutions to tackling ethical dilemmas like greenwashing and creating a stance on the role the industry plays in fighting climate change.

All the winners