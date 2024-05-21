Diverse young talents selected for 2024 Prisms Young Voices committee

The Prisms Awards has selected a diverse group of 10 students and young professionals for its Prisms Young Voices committee.

The young voices were selected from the applications received.

Prisms Young Voices 2024

Yonela Mbalo, creative and communications assistant at Warner Music Africa, Johannesburg



Mikateko Maswanganyi, account manager at Nerd Narrative, Johannesburg



Angel Xakeka, senior account executive at Magna Carta, Cape Town



Thapelo Neftaly Chabalala, third-year student at the University of Johannesburg



Gudani Musinyali, a recent bachelor of arts communication graduate from North-West University



Mahudi Tselana, public relations intern at Duma Collective, Johannesburg



Gertrude Nkemeleng Molaba, final year public relations student at Pretoria University



Sinothando Malangeni, senior account manager at Dialogue Cape Town



Vanya Singh, junior project manager at Alkemi Collective, Cape Town



Kaylin van der Vent, junior account executive at Paddington Station PR, Cape Town.

“I am very excited to be embarking on this journey with these young voices,” says Ayanda Siswana, Prisms committee lead of the 2024 Young Voices programme.

“I loved my young voices experience, and hope that the learnings, growth and development that the team will be exposed to will stand them in good stead as they progress in their PR careers.

“I also thank the experienced judges who have freely given of their time for mentorship and development this year," adds Siswana.

“This initiative, now in its 7th year, is an important part of sustainability, mentoring and development for the next generation of Prisms judges,” says Paul Reynell, chief judge of the Prisms Awards 2024.

“Congratulations to all the selected young voices and I am excited about working with you going forward.”