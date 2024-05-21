Industries

Prism Awards Content Feature

news | www.prism-awards.co.za

    Cape Town to host first-ever two-day Prism Awards

    21 May 2024
    The 25th edition of the Prism awards will take place in Cape Town and for the first time will be a two day event.
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Planned events include workshops, skills development seminars and knowledge sharing, culminating in the awards ceremony.

    “We are excited at the opportunity to offer Cape Town practitioners the opportunity to involve more of their teams in Prisms activities,” said Phuti Mothapo, Prisa president.

    “Hosting the Prisms in Cape Town reflects the city's status as a hub of cultural diversity, artistic expression, and entrepreneurial spirit. Known for its breath-taking landscapes, rich history, and a dynamic creative community, Cape Town provides the perfect backdrop for this year’s Prisms planned festivities.”

    Prism Awards open for entries

    The Prisms celebrate excellence in the Public Relations and Communication industry In Africa.

    “We are also very excited to announce this year’s theme “Ink” said Bradly Howland, vice-president of Prisa and CEO of the Alkemi Collective.

    “The theme embraces the spirit of our ancestors, honouring and celebrating the sacred tradition of storytelling, the transformative power of the written word and the painting of the right picture.

    In our celebration of "Ink," we pay homage to the luminaries of the past whose strokes of genius adorned the canvas of history. From the legendary scribes of ancient civilizations to the Renaissance painters who dared to dream in colour, we draw inspiration from their legacy of artistic expression.”

    Also planned are new categories, as well as updates to some of the old ones, redefined to reflect the changes in the media landscape and in the profession.

    “The committee has been hard at work, consulting broadly in the sector. We are confident these new categories offer an opportunity for all practitioners to enter their work and be recognised by their fellow practitioners,” said Paul Reynell, this year’s chief judge and managing director of Paddington Station.

