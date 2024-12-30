Amy Moses and Josua Joubert triumph as the first winners of My Design Rules

Amy Moses and Josua Joubert have emerged victorious in the thrilling finale of My Design Rules, a competition that offered an opportunity for four pairs of up-and-coming designers.

Amy Moses and Josua Joubert won season 1. Source: Supplied.

Transformation

Tasked with transforming a 95-year-old heritage building in Sea Point, Cape Town, the contestants faced the challenge of modernising its design while preserving the historic charm and soul of the location.

The heritage building, a cherished landmark, consists of four apartments, each requiring a unique touch to blend contemporary aesthetics with its rich history.

The winning duo, that represented Team Air will share R300, 000 that they won, sponsored by Capitec Bank.

Team Water, Tia Henderson and Zwelibanzi Nzuza were awarded the Viewer’s choice prize money of R100, 000 from Capitec Bank to be shared between them.

For the past 12 weeks the duos have completely reimagined and redesigned four apartments in order to impress the judges and be crowned the winners of the first season of the My Design Rules. Amy and Josua made history as the first ever winners of the My Design Rules competition.

Surreal

Joubert commented that “Winning My Design Rules feels absolutely surreal! This journey has been a whirlwind of creativity, challenges, and growth. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to showcase my passion for design and push boundaries alongside amazing talent. A huge thank you to my teammate Amy Moses, the judges, and everyone who supported us throughout this competition. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited to continue creating spaces that inspire and tell a story!”

Moses adds “Winning this challenge has been an incredible experience, and I’m deeply grateful to be part of such a remarkable journey on My Design Rules season 1. It’s been both thrilling and rewarding to push creative boundaries and going up against phenomenal young designers from across South Africa only to be named the winner is truly humbling. This win reaffirms my passion for design and the impact thoughtful spaces can have. Josh and I played to our strengths and talents, and just by the skin of our teeth, we managed to snatch that first place”.