    Research masterminds are coming together at The SAMRA Annual Conference this week

    Issued by Samra
    20 May 2024
    20 May 2024
    This week the Southern African market research industry will reunite after five years to share knowledge and participate in solution-driven workshops. The SAMRA Annual conference will be hosted at the Thaba Eco Hotel in Klipriviersberg, Johannesburg.
    Research masterminds are coming together at The SAMRA Annual Conference this week

    The theme for this year’s conference reflects on how the decisions that we make today will influence tomorrow. As an industry, we are driven to advance our business practices through technology and innovation, however, we have a responsibility to do this sustainably for the planet and people.

    The conference programme stretches over two days and will be closed on Thursday evening with a gala networking event, while the category winners will be announced and the Soweto Opera Quadro entertain us for the evening.

    Day 1: Wednesday, 22 May 2024

    09:00 - Was Brené Brown right? ~ Brandon de Kock

    09:40 - Shaping better business decisions with deeper consumer connections ~ Kunal Panja, Simba Chakaingesu & Saberah Gumede

    10:05 - A new interpretation of consumers, as people ~ Jan Wegelin

    11:00 - Will AI really take over market research jobs? ~ Adhil Patel

    11:25 - Introduce the 'InDepth Interviewer Bot' ~ Timothy Treagus

    11:50 - AI’s replacement of the researcher ~ Shaun Fourie & Kendall Rynders

    12:15 - Journey Towards Sustainable Innovation ~ Jack Hlongwane

    13:55 - Finding new ways to engage with Generation Z via chatbots ~ Jacqui Horsley & Brett Marshall

    14:20 - Gen Z’s journey towards authentic engagement ~ Luan de Wet

    14:45 - When technology reveals the language of the heart ~ Karlien Kriegler

    16:00 - A comparative analysis of successful and unsuccessful brand activism strategies through market research ~ Brenda Lugwe

    16:25 - Census Workshop: Facilitator: Mathilda Eloff ~ Participants: Neil Higgs, Dr Ariane Neethling, Judy Cronjé

    SAMRA Annual Conference 2024 – Meet our guest speaker lineup of industry thought leaders in research
    SAMRA Annual Conference 2024 – Meet our guest speaker lineup of industry thought leaders in research

    SAMRA  14 May 2024

    Day 2: Thursday, 23 May 2024

    08:40 - Proud South ~ Andrea Rademeyer

    09:20 - Rethinking Return on Investment: Measuring Social Value ~ Lings Naidoo

    09:45 - How researchers and clients can co-navigate the fine line between stability and evolution in tracking studies ~ Anneri Venter & Bronwyn Penny

    10:10 - Fried, Flavoured and Fabulous ~ Margaret Constantaras

    11:05 - AI: Steroids for Digital Marketing ~ Dr Amaleya Goneos-Malka

    11:45 - Can we feel our way to strategy? A neuroscientific argument in favour of using intuition in sensemaking ~ Jani de Kock & Sonja Klopper

    12:10 - Bridging the Gap between ESG Goals and Consumer Concerns ~ Maria Petousis

    13:30 - Challenging the Status Quo to Uncover Sustainable Market Insights ~ Sheila Akinnusi

    14:10 - Raising the bar: from sustainability to regeneration ~ Anneri Venter & Marlé Mans

    14:35 - The ESG Imperative... making a difference: people, planet, prosperity ~ Busisiwe Mahlaba

    15:00 - Consumer Attitudes Towards Sustainable Products ~ Adewale Jolaoso & Mariam Diakite

    15:55 - The unseen impact of disabilities ~ Nicole Vergos

    16:35 - Workshop - Recruitment for a new era ~ Facilitator Lebo Motshegoa, Panel members: Danny Manuell, Lynette van Duyn, Jani de Kock & Noluvuko Mathibe

    There are limited seats still available for anyone who hasn’t registered yet. For more information visit the SAMRA website: https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2024/

    Read more: Andrea Rademeyer, SAMRA, Brandon de Kock, Karlien Kriegler
