Research masterminds are coming together at The SAMRA Annual Conference this week

The theme for this year’s conference reflects on how the decisions that we make today will influence tomorrow. As an industry, we are driven to advance our business practices through technology and innovation, however, we have a responsibility to do this sustainably for the planet and people.
The conference programme stretches over two days and will be closed on Thursday evening with a gala networking event, while the category winners will be announced and the Soweto Opera Quadro entertain us for the evening.
Day 1: Wednesday, 22 May 2024
09:00 - Was Brené Brown right? ~ Brandon de Kock
09:40 - Shaping better business decisions with deeper consumer connections ~ Kunal Panja, Simba Chakaingesu & Saberah Gumede
10:05 - A new interpretation of consumers, as people ~ Jan Wegelin
11:00 - Will AI really take over market research jobs? ~ Adhil Patel
11:25 - Introduce the 'InDepth Interviewer Bot' ~ Timothy Treagus
11:50 - AI’s replacement of the researcher ~ Shaun Fourie & Kendall Rynders
12:15 - Journey Towards Sustainable Innovation ~ Jack Hlongwane
13:55 - Finding new ways to engage with Generation Z via chatbots ~ Jacqui Horsley & Brett Marshall
14:20 - Gen Z’s journey towards authentic engagement ~ Luan de Wet
14:45 - When technology reveals the language of the heart ~ Karlien Kriegler
16:00 - A comparative analysis of successful and unsuccessful brand activism strategies through market research ~ Brenda Lugwe
16:25 - Census Workshop: Facilitator: Mathilda Eloff ~ Participants: Neil Higgs, Dr Ariane Neethling, Judy Cronjé
Day 2: Thursday, 23 May 2024
08:40 - Proud South ~ Andrea Rademeyer
09:20 - Rethinking Return on Investment: Measuring Social Value ~ Lings Naidoo
09:45 - How researchers and clients can co-navigate the fine line between stability and evolution in tracking studies ~ Anneri Venter & Bronwyn Penny
10:10 - Fried, Flavoured and Fabulous ~ Margaret Constantaras
11:05 - AI: Steroids for Digital Marketing ~ Dr Amaleya Goneos-Malka
11:45 - Can we feel our way to strategy? A neuroscientific argument in favour of using intuition in sensemaking ~ Jani de Kock & Sonja Klopper
12:10 - Bridging the Gap between ESG Goals and Consumer Concerns ~ Maria Petousis
13:30 - Challenging the Status Quo to Uncover Sustainable Market Insights ~ Sheila Akinnusi
14:10 - Raising the bar: from sustainability to regeneration ~ Anneri Venter & Marlé Mans
14:35 - The ESG Imperative... making a difference: people, planet, prosperity ~ Busisiwe Mahlaba
15:00 - Consumer Attitudes Towards Sustainable Products ~ Adewale Jolaoso & Mariam Diakite
15:55 - The unseen impact of disabilities ~ Nicole Vergos
16:35 - Workshop - Recruitment for a new era ~ Facilitator Lebo Motshegoa, Panel members: Danny Manuell, Lynette van Duyn, Jani de Kock & Noluvuko Mathibe
There are limited seats still available for anyone who hasn’t registered yet. For more information visit the SAMRA website: https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2024/