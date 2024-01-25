SAMRA Annual Conference 2024 – Meet our guest speaker lineup of industry thought leaders in research

Brandon de Kock – WhyFive Was Bruné Brown right?

Brandon is a celebrated writer, photographer, editor, book author and public speaker. For the past 10 years, he’s been a partner in and creative director of WhyFive, the company behind the annual BrandMapp survey, the most in-depth study of taxpaying consumer households in South Africa.

Jack Hlongwane – Kantar

Journey Towards Sustainable Innovation.

Jack’s passion lies in helping clients identify growth and demand opportunities in emerging markets. He has applied his quantitative and qualitative expertise in executing customer experience, brand, shopper and consumer programs across several categories and sectors over the last 14 years.

Karlien Kriegler – Hello Ara

The future unfolded: When technology reveals the language of the heart.

Karlien brings 20+ years of experience to the market research industry, where she focuses on blending traditional methods with emerging technologies like AI and the metaverse. Recognised with the Insights 250 award in 2023 and as a co-author of award-winning papers at Esomar, Karlien believes in the power of technology to enhance human-centric research.

Andrea Rademeyer – Ask Africa

Proud South

Andrea founded Ask Afrika as a one-woman show in 1995. She believes that business plays a pivotal role in a changing society and wants to inspire an uplifting change in South Africa. It took dedication, passion, love for her clients, and a capacity to laugh to build the company into what it is today - a research and marketing organisation that operates in Sub-Saharan Africa, across both local and global companies.

Dr Amaleya Goneos-Malka - APC/Global Pact

AI: Steroids for Digital Marketing. Select Trends and Use Cases

Dr Amaleya Goneos-Malka specialises in developing organisational strategies that connect digital capabilities with business targets to increase revenue through digital instruments. She is a commercially driven thought leader with over 20 years of industry experience, specialising in translating Generation X, Y & Z consumer insights into digital practices.

Sheila Akinnusi - Nedbank

Breaking the Mold: Challenging the Status Quo to Uncover Sustainable Market Insights

Sheila is a specialist marketing, research, and strategy professional, with over 19 years of experience in various sectors. Sheila's work has been instrumental in further developing brand and business growth strategies, client experience management, customer journey mapping, and market segmentation development.

Busisiwe Mahlaba - Ipsos

The ESG Imperative... making a difference: people, planet, prosperity.

Busisiwe is an accomplished research professional, as a black female navigating South Africa's corporate realm, she is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, driving crucial conversations on equity and inclusivity at executive echelons.

Nicole Vergos - African Response

Beyond the average: The unseen impact of disabilities

Winner of the Most Impactful Presentation and Best First-time Speaker at the 2019 conference.

Nicole is a seasoned quantitative consumer insights professional spanning various industries. In recognition of her work, Nicole was awarded the title of 'Most Impactful Presentation' at the SAMRA Annual Conference in 2019. Her ground-breaking research paper focused on people with disabilities, shedding light on actionable steps companies can take to foster inclusivity and accessibility.

For more information please visit: https://samra.co.za/samra-annual-conference-2024/