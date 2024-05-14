Industries

    A tribute to Amanda Watson, our ‘fighter’ news editor

    By Trevor Stevens, issued by The Citizen
    14 May 2024
    14 May 2024
    The Citizen newspaper has always been blessed with really good news editors. Good news editors – who over the years have had to do the job of two to three people as newsrooms shrink – make the job of those around them so much easier as they ensure the paper is accurate, fair and on top of the news agenda.
    A tribute to Amanda Watson, our &#x2018;fighter&#x2019; news editor

    Above all a news editor nurtures young and experienced journalists alike, and never lets go of a story until it is seen through all the way.

    The Citizen was blessed to have such a news editor... someone who was a newsperson through and through. News was her life – she hated taking leave – and The Citizen was her passion. Amanda Watson joined The Citizen in 2013, having worked at Caxton publications the North Eastern Tribune and the Randburg Sun.

    She quickly worked her way up to senior reporter, deputy news editor and then news editor. As much as she wanted to remain a “part of the action, covering stories first-hand”, she realised her calling was to train young journalists – and even teach a few of the older newspeople a thing or two.

    Sadly, Amanda passed away on Tuesday, 7 May 2024 after a short illness. She was 56.

    Amanda, nicknamed “Fighter” because of how she would always fight for her team, and fight for the readers by wanting to seek out the truth, was the heart and soul of our newsroom. As news of her death filtered down, there was an unusual quietness in our newsroom.

    We received tributes from far and wide. They ranged from journalists at The Citizen to people she had made an impact on over the years. The messages always had one clear thread running through them: care and patience for those who crossed her path.

    Amanda won many internal awards at The Citizen, winning the columnist of the quarter last month for her witty, yet insightful, columns.

    While commanding the newsroom came naturally, her happy place was her love of being out in the wild – particularly in the Kruger National Park – to cover environmental stories. Amanda is survived by her wife Kim and her two sons, Bryan and Brandon.

    The Citizen sends our deepest condolences to her family and friends. Amanda will be missed, but her mentorship will be seen in our journalists for many years to come.

    Read more: The Citizen, Trevor Stevens
    About Trevor Stevens

    Trevor Stevens, editor of The Citizen
    The Citizen
    The Citizen is a daily national newspaper, distributed Monday to Friday, with its core circulation in Gauteng (82%). Super Saturday Citizen appears on Saturdays.

