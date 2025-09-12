How influencers are winning in the attention economy

Today’s consumers spend time that matters to them in passion playgrounds, gathering around shared interests and moving swiftly and fluidly across connected communities as they shape culture in real time. Masters of rapid scrolling and swiping, they adroitly bypass most traditional marketing, and the conversations they truly care about are those happening in the feeds of the influencers and creators they choose to follow.

According to new research, the Influence to Impact Study conducted by dentsu and Lumen Research, influencer-led brand content consistently outperforms content coming directly from a brand’s own accounts.

Information builds trust, entertainment holds attention

While brands have always faced attention gaps, today’s environment intensifies those challenges. Media is fragmented across so many different platforms and formats that audiences are scattered to the wind. If you can find them, that doesn’t mean you can engage with them. Consumers no longer have to leave the room or change the channel if they want to avoid brand content, as tech-enabled ad blocking effectively delivers a permanently ad-free world. Multiple studies also show that modern attention spans are shorter, and that the attention of younger audiences is particularly elusive.

Evidence shows that brands today capture less attention per impression, and must work harder with smarter targeting, creativity, and cross-channel strategies to make each contact point count.

The key findings of the Influence to Impact Study reveal two standout insights for marketers:

Informational influencer content outperforms – when creators deliver product reviews or recommendations, audiences watch longer and respond with higher levels of consideration. People trust familiar faces to explain, demonstrate, and endorse more than they trust corporate accounts.