Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Partner Manager Cape Town
- Social Media Manager Cape Town
- Junior Social Media Manager Cape Town
- Creative Director Stellenbosch
- Social Media Specialist Johannesburg
- Marketing Manager South Africa
- Paid Advertising Specialist Pretoria
How influencers are winning in the attention economy
According to new research, the Influence to Impact Study conducted by dentsu and Lumen Research, influencer-led brand content consistently outperforms content coming directly from a brand’s own accounts.
Information builds trust, entertainment holds attention
While brands have always faced attention gaps, today’s environment intensifies those challenges. Media is fragmented across so many different platforms and formats that audiences are scattered to the wind. If you can find them, that doesn’t mean you can engage with them. Consumers no longer have to leave the room or change the channel if they want to avoid brand content, as tech-enabled ad blocking effectively delivers a permanently ad-free world. Multiple studies also show that modern attention spans are shorter, and that the attention of younger audiences is particularly elusive.
Evidence shows that brands today capture less attention per impression, and must work harder with smarter targeting, creativity, and cross-channel strategies to make each contact point count.
The key findings of the Influence to Impact Study reveal two standout insights for marketers:
On average, influencer content was viewed for 73% longer than brand-led creative (7.3 seconds versus 4.2 seconds). In an environment where audiences scroll past most advertising in under a second, that difference is decisive.
Why influencers matter in the attention economy
Influencers are succeeding at holding attention because their brand content feels less like an ad campaign and more like part of a real-world conversation. For Gen Z in particular, this matters. Lebogang Moerane, head of Social & Influence at dentsu Creative South Africa says: “Feedback we have had from this year’s dentsu School of Influence programme has highlighted a hunger from marketers to better understand how Gen Z wants to be communicated with.
"This generation expects brands to show up where they are, speak in the formats they like, and respect the social dynamics of influencer-led communities. Gen Z values authenticity and personalised experiences, which is why a brand endorsement from a micro-influencer can be much more effective at winning attention than a celebrity ad campaign.”
Training and mentoring the next wave of creators
Dentsu School of Influence is playing an essential role in not only training young influencers to understand the commercial impact they can deliver but also equipping them with the ethical framework and the creative and strategic skills to do it well – without losing authenticity.
As the Influence to Impact Study shows, influencers are no longer a 'nice to have' in the media mix. They are central to how attention is captured, held, and converted into brand outcomes. The programme, which uniquely enables emerging creators to learn from leading marketing experts, creative professionals and industry mentors, is aimed at empowering them to take their content creation to the next level while developing sustainable livelihoods.
Moerane concludes: “As the growing influencer industry begins to mature, marketers need to make their own shifts. What we have learnt is that the number of followers an influencer has is not as consequential as the quality of their engagement in their community – micro-influencers start and have some of the most relevant conversations around a brand. Trying to control or speak into the creativity or personal branding of an influencer undercuts the authenticity that matters so much to their followers.
"In striving to stand out in an overcrowded online world, there are so many influencers who have become wonderfully adept at getting what brands really need – attention. Working successfully with influencers means having a nuanced collaboration that understands how influencing works and respects the intricate social dynamics of these modern, youthful and aspirational communities.”
- How influencers are winning in the attention economy12 Sep 08:52
- The Future Is Female and She’s Gaming It04 Sep 11:37
- Dentsu Performance marks 4 years of growth and innovation27 Aug 09:42
- From shelf to screen: dentsu SA leads South Africa’s retail media revolution20 Aug 08:53
- One symbol, one stand: Dentsu Creative SA and POWA unite against GBV15 Aug 10:02