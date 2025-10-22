Trending
Launch your career with Dentsu South Africa
As part of dentsu SA’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders, the programme offers hands-on experience across key disciplines including creative, media, strategy, digital marketing, client service and production. Interns will work on real client briefs, participate in mentorship sessions and attend workshops designed to accelerate their professional growth.
“Our 2026 intake is all about identifying future thinkers who are passionate about transforming ideas into impact,” said Oyena Mudau, human resource manager at dentsu South Africa. “We’re looking for interns who are curious, collaborative and ready to challenge the norm.”
Dentsu South Africa is collaborating with top colleges and universities across South Africa to deliver an internship experience like no other. The programme runs for six to twelve months, with the goal of transitioning successful interns into permanent roles that align with their skills and aspirations.
Since its inception, the programme has welcomed 193 interns, with a 65% conversion rate into full-time positions. Currently, 27 interns are actively participating in the programme.
Remotlotlo Moloi, a 2025 intern and now performance executive/analyst at Dentsu Performance Media, shared: “Did the 19-year-old me break the mould and beat the odds of this high-pressure, fast-paced, challenging industry? I could have never guessed it. This internship changed the course of my career before I even graduated. If I can, you will. Never doubt yourself. Never blend in. Always stand out. Be fearless, be bold, be the difference.”
Applications close on 2 November 2025. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their CVs, portfolios (if applicable) and a short motivation letter explaining why they should be part of the 2026 intake.
If you’re ready to kickstart your career with an industry leader, check out the opportunities below and apply today!
Johannesburg office
|Company
|Position
|iProspect
|Intern x2
|Carat
|Intern x1
|Full Circle Media
|Intern x2
|Dentsu Creative
|Digital copywriter intern
Cape Town office
|Company
|Position
|Carat
|Intern x2
|iProspect
|Intern x2
|Full Circle Media
|Intern x1
|Dentsu Creative
|Editorial assistant intern x3
|Dentsu Performance
|Dynamic creative optimisation intern
|Dentsu Performance
|Data analytics and reporting intern
|Dentsu Performance
|Search and social intern
|Dentsu Performance
|Ad Ops intern
