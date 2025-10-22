South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

KLAHoorah DigitalDentsuMedia24Publicis Groupe AfricaBrave GroupMultiChoiceeatbigfishCan!doNielsenIQScan DisplayBroad MediaKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaSafreaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Launch your career with Dentsu South Africa

    Dentsu South Africa, one of the country’s leading integrated advertising and media agencies, is proud to announce the launch of its 2026 paid internship programme. This opportunity is now open to recent graduates and part-time students eager to kickstart their careers in the dynamic world of marketing and advertising.
    Issued by Dentsu
    22 Oct 2025
    22 Oct 2025
    Launch your career with Dentsu South Africa

    As part of dentsu SA’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders, the programme offers hands-on experience across key disciplines including creative, media, strategy, digital marketing, client service and production. Interns will work on real client briefs, participate in mentorship sessions and attend workshops designed to accelerate their professional growth.

    “Our 2026 intake is all about identifying future thinkers who are passionate about transforming ideas into impact,” said Oyena Mudau, human resource manager at dentsu South Africa. “We’re looking for interns who are curious, collaborative and ready to challenge the norm.”

    Dentsu South Africa is collaborating with top colleges and universities across South Africa to deliver an internship experience like no other. The programme runs for six to twelve months, with the goal of transitioning successful interns into permanent roles that align with their skills and aspirations.

    Since its inception, the programme has welcomed 193 interns, with a 65% conversion rate into full-time positions. Currently, 27 interns are actively participating in the programme.

    Remotlotlo Moloi, a 2025 intern and now performance executive/analyst at Dentsu Performance Media, shared: “Did the 19-year-old me break the mould and beat the odds of this high-pressure, fast-paced, challenging industry? I could have never guessed it. This internship changed the course of my career before I even graduated. If I can, you will. Never doubt yourself. Never blend in. Always stand out. Be fearless, be bold, be the difference.”

    Applications close on 2 November 2025. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their CVs, portfolios (if applicable) and a short motivation letter explaining why they should be part of the 2026 intake.

    If you’re ready to kickstart your career with an industry leader, check out the opportunities below and apply today!

    Johannesburg office

    CompanyPosition
    iProspectIntern x2
    CaratIntern x1
    Full Circle MediaIntern x2
    Dentsu CreativeDigital copywriter intern

    Cape Town office

    CompanyPosition
    CaratIntern x2
    iProspectIntern x2
    Full Circle MediaIntern x1
    Dentsu CreativeEditorial assistant intern x3
    Dentsu PerformanceDynamic creative optimisation intern
    Dentsu PerformanceData analytics and reporting intern
    Dentsu PerformanceSearch and social intern
    Dentsu PerformanceAd Ops intern


    Read more: media, advertising, marketing, Dentsu
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz