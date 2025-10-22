Sustainability and ethics - How South Africans see the future in 2025

Conversations about sustainability and ethics have become part of how people live, shop, and expect businesses to behave. Using YouGov data, consumer research agency KLA reveals a public that is engaged, cautious, and in some cases, surprisingly divided on what sustainability really means. The numbers show not only how strongly South Africans care about the environment, but also how attitudes shift across generations and income levels.

Concern and responsibility

The majority of South Africans are aligned on one key issue: climate change matters. 71% see it as the biggest threat to civilisation. Gen X leads with 77% agreement, followed by Millennials at 74%. Gen Z is slightly lower at 66%. The generational gap suggests urgency feels more immediate for working-age South Africans than for younger groups still coming of age.

When it comes to companies, the mood is more sceptical. Only 59% believe big businesses are trying to improve their impact on the environment, with Gen X the least convinced at 52%. Trust isn't automatic. For brands, it is clear that good intentions must be backed by action that feels visible and authentic.

Recycling and responsibility

Sustainability isn't just an abstract concern, it shows up in daily behaviour. 78% of South Africans say they make an effort to recycle, with Millennials and Gen X both scoring high at 77% and 78%.

Recycling, however, is only part of the picture. 60% of South Africans consider themselves environmentalists, with Gen Z most likely to identify this way at 64%. That identity appears less common among Gen X at 50%. Younger generations, it seems, see environmentalism as part of their personal values rather than just a set of behaviours.

Paying for a better planet

One of the toughest questions is whether people will pay more for sustainability. The data shows they will, at least in principle. 72% say they don't mind paying more for products that are better for the environment, with Gen Z leading at 75%. Higher-income groups unsurprisingly drive the trend at 82%, compared to 69% among lower-income earners.

When the focus shifts to energy, the pattern is similar. 63% say they're willing to pay more for sustainable energy. Income again makes a difference as higher earners are more willing to accept added costs, while lower earners show enthusiasm but less capacity to follow through.

This gap matters. While intent is strong across the board, affordability is the real barrier to mainstreaming sustainable choices in South Africa. For policymakers and brands alike, the challenge isn't to persuade people of the value of sustainability - it's to make it accessible.

¹ For the purposes of this article, "higher-income groups" refer to households earning above 200% of the median per month, while "lower-income groups" refer to households earning below 75% of the median.

Green energy

When it comes to energy, optimism wins out. 74% of South Africans believe green energy is the future, with Gen X leading the charge at 85%. This is one of the strongest consensus points in the dataset, cutting across generations and income levels.

At the same time, there's a streak of pragmatism. Half of South Africans (50%) say they don't care if energy is "green" as long as it works. Gen Z is the most pragmatic at 57%. This shows that while the vision of renewable energy is widely supported, reliability remains the baseline expectation. If the lights don't stay on, the colour of the energy source is secondary.

Trust in companies

Corporate reputation around sustainability is complicated. 57% of South Africans believe energy companies don't care about the environment. Millennials and Gen X show similar levels of distrust. This points to a critical issue - while consumers want businesses to play a role in sustainability, they often doubt whether those businesses truly act in good faith.

For brands, the implication is clear. Talking about sustainability isn't enough. To earn trust, companies must link environmental commitments to tangible action and measurable results that customers can see and believe.

What this means for brands and policymakers

The data shows a South Africa that is deeply engaged with sustainability but still negotiating the balance between idealism and practicality. People want greener products, renewable energy, and companies that act responsibly. They identify as environmentalists, recycle, and express a willingness to pay more for ethical choices. But their trust in corporations is fragile, and their ability to absorb higher costs depends heavily on income.

For brands, the opportunity lies in bridging that gap. Affordable, accessible sustainability is the key to winning hearts and wallets. For policymakers, the data highlights the urgency of supporting renewable energy and recycling infrastructure, while also ensuring equitable access so that lower-income groups aren't excluded from sustainable choices.

South Africans in 2025 aren't ignoring the climate crisis. They see it as real, urgent, and deserving of both personal and corporate action. They're willing to recycle, willing to spend more, and eager for greener futures. But they're also pragmatic: energy must be reliable, costs must be realistic, and corporate commitments must be credible.

Sustainability in South Africa isn't a question of demand, it's a question of delivery.

Methodology

YouGov profiles is a segmentation and media planning tool. With data collected daily, it provides a comprehensive view of consumers' worlds.

Dataset: 2025-05-25

Population: South African adults with access to the internet, aged 18+

Sample sizes: South African nationally representative population n~1559, Gen Z: (18-27 years) n~531; Millennials: (28-44 years) n~734; Generation X (45-60 years) n~240; Lower income earners: n~504; Middle income earners: n~540; Higher income earners: n~267



