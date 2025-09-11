South Africa
    South Africans embrace smarter financial habits in 2025

    South Africans are changing their approach to personal finance, with 82% planning to save more money in the coming year, according to new research from consumer insights agency KLA using YouGov Profiles data. This represents an estimated 20.7 million individuals nationwide embracing a more strategic approach to their financial future.
    Issued by KLA
    11 Sep 2025
    The comprehensive study reveals that despite ongoing economic challenges, South Africans are moving beyond survival mode to adopt proactive financial planning strategies rooted in hope rather than fear.

    Investment interest surges as financial confidence grows

    The research shows that 78% of respondents actively seek profitable investment opportunities, showing that people are ready to transition from passive saving to active wealth creation. But this enthusiasm is tempered by an education gap, with many feeling uncertain about actual investment decisions despite their eagerness to participate.

    "This tension between aspiration and affordability is crucial for businesses and financial institutions to understand," says Rakhee Naik, managing consultant, insights at KLA. "It's not enough to know that consumers want to save, the insight lies in understanding what prevents them from doing so, and how that gap shapes financial behaviour, attitudes, and priorities."

    Cautious optimism replaces financial fear

    What’s interesting to note, is that 75% of South Africans report being more careful with their finances than previously, while 74% feel confident and excited about their financial future. This paradox reflects a mature approach to money management – one based on awareness and control rather than anxiety.

    "This caution isn't rooted in fear, but awareness and control," explains Naik. "There's a growing sense of empowerment, not just restraint. South Africans want to feel in charge of their money, not restricted by it."

    Traditional banking maintains trust in digital age

    Despite the proliferation of fintech innovations, 74% of South Africans continue to trust traditional savings accounts, suggesting that reliability, safety, and simplicity remain paramount concerns. This preference doesn't indicate resistance to innovation, but rather highlights the importance of building new financial products on trusted foundations.

    "It presents an opportunity to use the familiarity of savings accounts as a gateway to more advanced products like high-interest accounts, linked budgeting tools, or even stokvel-based digital models," notes Naik.

    Strategic planning replaces panic response

    The data reveals a country in planning mode rather than panic mode – a significant distinction that reflects broader shifts in financial consciousness. The trend emphasises:

    • Long-term stability planning
    • Active exploration of growth opportunities
    • Proactive debt avoidance through better financial awareness

    Implications for the financial services industry

    For financial institutions and fintech companies, these findings present both opportunities and responsibilities. South Africans are seeking:

    • Practical tools for financial control and goal tracking
    • Comprehensive debt management and budgeting support
    • Accessible investment opportunities that don't require advanced financial literacy
    • Clear, supportive financial education delivered in plain language
    • Digital convenience backed by genuine human insight

    "Brands should align messaging with this emotional shift," advises Naik. "Instead of fear-based tactics like crisis preparation, brands should also focus on confidence-boosting messaging around wealth growth and financial empowerment."

    A new financial culture emerges

    The research indicates this shift represents a structural rather than seasonal change in South African financial behaviour. The desire to save more, spend wisely, and invest smarter reflects an emerging data-backed financial culture that prioritises empowerment over overwhelm.

    "Banks, fintechs, and advisors can step in with beginner-friendly investment products, how-to content, and trust-building strategies," says Naik. "This means easy-to-use apps, simple risk explanations, and real-life case studies that speak to everyday earners – not just high-net-worth individuals."

    Methodology

    The study utilised YouGov Profiles, a comprehensive segmentation and media planning tool that collects daily consumer data. The research surveyed approximately 1,686 South African adults with internet access, aged 18+, dataset used May 25, 2025.

