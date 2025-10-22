Flavourings in South African baby food could pose health risk, finds new Stellies study

Packaged foods meant for babies and young children in South Africa could potentially harm their eating habits and overall health. Researchers at Stellenbosch University believe that commercial complementary foods (CCFs) need to be re-evaluated and that labelling regulations must be properly enforced.

Image credit: Production on Pexels

In a study published in the journal Maternal & Child Nutrition, they created a profile of flavourings added to CCFs, focusing on their prevalence and type (taste, flavour, and nature).

Natural preference for sweetness

By photographing product labels and contacting manufacturers, the researchers focused on CCFs for babies and young children aged six to 23 months, available in supermarkets, pharmacies, and baby stores nationwide.

Most of the products included in the study were manufactured in South Africa, while the rest were imported.

The researchers note that from the age of six months, suitable complementary foods should be introduced alongside breast milk to meet the growing nutritional and energy needs of babies and young children.

Currently, the negative impact of flavourings in CCFs on children's taste preferences, eating habits, and long‐term health is largely unknown.

Many CCFs contain added sugar to appeal to babies’ and young children’s natural preference for sweetness.

“Our study shows that about a third (36,2%) of CCFs contained flavourings, with just over three quarters (75,9%) of these containing one and the remainder up to three flavourings.

“Almost 85% of baby cereals and porridges contained flavourings.

“The flavourings in CCFs were primarily of sweet flavours (more than 80%), with vanilla being the most prevalent flavour.

“Other flavours include caramel, chocolate, honey, and rooibos.”

The researchers also call attention to the issue of misleading marketing of CCFs.

“While all flavouring‐containing CCFs indicated flavourings correctly in their ingredient lists, a small percentage of CCF names and/or descriptors were misleading to parents and caregivers by implying the products contain certain real ingredients, not just flavourings of these ingredients.

“More than half (52,4%) of the flavouring-containing products were marketed as suitable for babies six months and older.

“Almost half (48,6%) of the baby drinks, all labelled as suitable for babies six months and older, contained flavourings.

“This kind of marketing may result in children developing a preference for certain flavours over acceptance of the specific foods.”

Regulations

The researchers add that while many CCFs on the market claim not to contain added flavouring, these claims go against national regulations

“Just over half (51%) of CCFs complied with all South African labelling regulations relating to flavourings, and more than three quarters (78,3%) violated regulations relating to non‐addition claims.

“Non-addition claims are statements that say a certain ingredient – usually one that’s commonly added to similar foods – has not been added to the product.”

The national regulations on foodstuffs for infants and young children explicitly prohibit any health, medical, or nutrition claims for these products.

“National regulations play a critical role in safeguarding public health, ensuring that parents and caregivers receive accurate information about the products they buy, and maintaining the integrity of infant and child nutrition.

“Strengthening these regulations and their enforcement would help ensure that infants and young children are provided with safe, nutritious, and appropriately labelled food options.

“The enforcement of these regulations is essential to help parents and caregivers make proper food choices for their infants and young children.

“We also need stronger national mechanisms to ensure that food manufacturers fully comply with all aspects of food safety regulations.”

The researchers say their findings also apply to neighbouring African countries, as South Africa is a key trade gateway.

They note that their study only considered complementary foods suitable for introduction from ages six to 23 months, whereas complementary foods are formulated for young children up to 36 months old.

Many baby food manufacturers were also reluctant or even unwilling to share further information on the flavourings in their products, or could simply not be reached at all.