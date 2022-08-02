WHO and Unicef expose unethical baby milk ads in South Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) have launched a “Babies Before Bottom Lines” manifesto and campaign to warn parents in South Africa against false and unethical baby milk advertising.

Predatory practices

The manifesto was posted online on Wednesday to call out “predatory and pervasive practices” and has been backed and shared by prominent parenting influencers around the country.

WHO and Unicef are jointly calling the attention of parents and caregivers to the WHO International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes and its related information sources. The code provides guidelines on stricter regulation of marketing of breastmilk substitutes, to curb harmful effects on babies’ short- and long-term health.

WHO’s country representative in South Africa, Shenaaz El-Halabi, says: “False, incomplete, misleading health and nutrition claims by formula companies should stop now. The WHO calls on formula milk companies to stop presenting incomplete scientific evidence and inferring unsupported health outcomes.”

WHO and Unicef are specifically calling on local regulators to update Regulations Relating to Foodstuffs for Infants and Young Children (aka R991) to include other advertising techniques and digital marketing practices that have become prevalent in the past few years since the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes of 1981 and local Regulation R991 of 2012 were drafted. Some popular social media platforms, whose algorithms can target specific consumers with specific messages at specific times, were still in their infancy or did not yet exist in 2012.

Of particular concern is that parents are often targeted with information that blurs the lines between nutritional facts and promotional pseudo-science and emotional manipulation when they are at their most vulnerable.

The pseudo-scientific health claims made by formula companies discourage mothers from breastfeeding, which should always be a first choice as breastmilk is the most complete and healthiest milk for babies. In addition, widespread evidence exists that women have internalised doubts about the quality and quantity of their breastmilk, mirroring the themes and messaging of formula milk marketing campaigns.

In line with their multi-country study on the impacts of marketing breastmilk substitutes, WHO and Unicef warn that “inappropriate promotion of breastmilk substitutes negatively impacts breastfeeding practices, and that advertisers are promoting a false choice between formula feeding and breastfeeding, without offering informed choice to parents about the real differences between breastmilk and various brands of formula”.

Unicef South Africa Representative, Christine Muhigana, notes that: “Government and civil society partners are to be commended for their efforts to address this concerning issue. It is evident that formula milk companies continue to actively target health professionals to convince them to prescribe formula. This Manifesto is part of a broader effort to address these unfair practices so that mothers and caregivers are fully aware of unethical marketing practices.”

Brand extension

Cross promotion, also known as “brand extension” which is a marketing practice whereby one product is used to advertise another product by using similar branding, packaging and labelling (including but not limited to similar colours, design, font types, mascots and logos) has become a common practice by the bay formula companies.

“All families need to be supported with evidence-based information so that they can make the most appropriate and informed decision for feeding their babies. Those choices, however, should never be exploited for corporate profits. We are finding again and again, all around the world, that unethical corporate influence is imposed on caregivers through false advertising. Companies use digital marketing algorithms that exploit parents when they are most vulnerable. They capitalise on parents’ doubts and questions. For instance, we see advertisers directing fake science at caregivers in the middle of the night, when they or their babies are struggling, to falsely convince them that bottle-fed babies sleep better than breastfed babies. This is wrong and needs to stop,” says Dr Laurence Grummer-Strawn, who leads WHO‘s work on infant and young child feeding.

WHO and Unicef said they have uncovered systematic and unethical marketing strategies by the $55bn infant formula industry, finding it uses the “infant formula industry uses pervasive, personalised and powerful methods to target parents when they are at their most vulnerable in the early days of their new babies life, and manipulate scientific claims to promote their products whilst undermining parents’ confidence”.

Aqeelah Harron, an online content creator who owns the popular Fashion Breed social media platform, is supporting the campaign. "I'm a mom to a toddler and my child's health matters to me more than anything. I think it's wrong that powerful formula companies with big platforms are preying on parents to manipulate us into falling for fake science. Babies and new parents are vulnerable and should never be exploited. We need to prioritise comprehensive feeding education for all caregivers, free from the influence of profit-driven marketing." Several other online influencers are also backing the campaign.