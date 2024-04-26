South Africans really do love their denim

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent work-from-home movement sparked a fashion trend in comfortable loungewear, leading to a decline in traditional clothing items like jeans.

Image supplied

However, popular TV shows such as the neo-Western Yellowstone and Netflix's current number one show, Ransom Canyon have coincided with a return to office life, resulting in a renewed interest in denim as a versatile and fashionable choice for both workwear and stylish outfits.

Eighty20 explored denim that was once a symbol of rebellion, freedom and style, embraced by cultures around the world. They also partnered with MoyaApp to conduct primary research to understand the prevalence of denim in South Africa.

Approximately 30% (12 million) of South African adults have shopped for clothing in the past three months, with women's outer items and children's clothing being the most popular categories.

According to the MAPS dataset, a survey of 20,000 people released quarterly by the MRF, the top five clothing stores in terms of number of shoppers are Mr Price, Ackermans, Pep Stores, Sportscene and Markham, with nearly one in five people shopping at one of these stores in the past quarter.

Just like their large international counterparts (H&M, G-Star, Zara, Gap and others), it is impossible to imagine not finding some form of denim product on the shelves of any of these stores.

Globally, the world produced over 6 billion meters of denim fabric, with 60% coming from China, India and the United States. The global denim market was valued at $90 billion in 2024, thanks, in part, to the average American owning seven pairs of jeans.

To gain local insights, Eighty20 partnered with MoyaApp to delve into this popular category.

MoyaApp is a data-free super app that enables millions of South Africans to access digital services without using mobile data. With over 3 million daily active users, MoyaApp offers users free messaging and content services, and businesses research and engagement opportunities.

They sent out a survey on denim use to 20,000 registered research panellists and received responses from more than 2,000 people in just over 24 hours.

The sample was relatively balanced by gender, with a slight female bias (55%). Most respondents were between the ages of 25 and 44, with younger adults (18–24) making up nearly a fifth of the sample. Only a small portion (10%) was aged 45 and above.

It turns out that South Africans really do love their denim. A striking 96% of respondents reported wearing denim clothing daily, and 80% had purchased denim in the past six months.

When asked about their preferred fit, 58% chose ‘skinny’ — a noteworthy finding in a country where 43% of women and 18% of men are living with obesity. This strong preference appears to be driven largely by younger consumers, particularly those aged 25 to 34.

This age group, which made up 44% of the sample accounted for nearly half of all skinny-fit selections and shows a clear leaning toward fitted, fashion-forward styles, solidifying their role as denim trendsetters.

Preference for skinny jeans declines sharply with age, while looser fits like straight and relaxed styles gain modest traction among older adults. Meanwhile, bootcut — once a denim staple — has fallen almost entirely out of favour. In terms of style preference, 32% opted for a dark wash, followed by 26% who preferred a light wash, and 21% who favoured a ripped or distressed look.

Denim continues to resonate strongly with South African consumers across the board," says Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20. "While premium brands like G-Star and Levi’s hold aspirational value, it’s the affordability and accessibility of retailers like Mr Price that truly drive volume and keep denim a staple in everyday wardrobes.