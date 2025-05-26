Eighty20 reveals SA’s tea sipping habits

Eighty20 spills the tea on the country's love for both Rooibos and traditional blends.

In South Africa, it’s common to ask, “Rooibos or regular?” when offering a cup of tea - that’s how popular Rooibos is.

Grown exclusively in the Cederberg region of the Western Cape, this naturally caffeine-free tea has become a global favourite. Just like champagne, only products from this region can proudly carry the Rooibos name.

While coffee may be the go-to morning pick-me-up for many, tea remains the true global favourite, second only to water as the most consumed beverage in the world, according to the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).

In South Africa, tea is just as beloved, with over 22.6 million adults enjoying Rooibos, Green Tea, or traditional tea every day. What’s more, tea lovers don’t stick to just one type—nearly 30% of traditional tea drinkers also sip on Rooibos daily, and almost half pair their tea habits with a daily cup of coffee.

For brands, that’s a clear signal: tea time is all the time.

For grocers, it is important to look at complementary products, one of which is sugar.

South Africans consume on average 4.2 teaspoons of sugar in tea, coffee, beverages or cereal a day.

Coloured and Afrikaans-speaking people in the Western Cape and Free State consume considerably more, while isiXhosa and isiZulu speakers in the Eastern Cape and KZN consume considerably less.

Traditional tea

China produces nearly half of the world's tea, followed by India, Kenya, and Sri Lanka (formerly known as Ceylon until 1972, a term still used interchangeably in South Africa for traditional tea).

Tea is a massive industry, with global production valued at $17bn and employing approximately 13 million people worldwide.

Kenya is famous for its high-quality black tea, with its tea sector contributing over a quarter of the country's annual export earnings and providing employment to nearly two million people.

South Africa’s tea market is brewing strong, projected to hit $447.29m in revenue by 2025 with a steady 3.07% annual growth.

Leading the way are Joko and Glen in traditional teas, while Freshpak remains the top pick for over half of all Rooibos drinkers.

South African Rooibos

The consumption of traditional tea is increasing in East Asia, Africa, and Latin America, but declining in Europe and North America. In North America, herbal teas and other ready-to-drink beverages are becoming more popular. This trend has positively impacted our local tea substitute-Rooibos.

The global Rooibos tea market is estimated to be worth approximately $1.3bn in 2023, thanks to Rooibos Limited the largest producer and distributor of Rooibos, exporting to 50 countries worldwide.

Traditional teas like black, green, and Oolong all come from the Camellia sinensis plant. However, Rooibos is different; it is technically not a true tea but a tisane—a caffeine-free herbal infusion made by steeping plant materials in hot water.

Globally, people are switching to Rooibos not only because it is a delightful drink but also due to its numerous health benefits. This naturally caffeine-free beverage is rich in antioxidants, helps reduce blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels, soothes an aching stomach, and can help clear your skin.

Tea drinking demographics

Using data from MAPS, a survey of 20,000 South Africans conducted by the MRF, Eighty20, South Africa’s leading consumer analytics and data science agency shows how secondary data can be used to better understand how South Africans currently consume tea.

Women, Indian people and Asian people are over indexed for all types of tea. Rooibos drinkers have marginally higher personal and household incomes than traditional tea, but green tea average household income is nearly twice that of tea drinkers.

Green tea drinkers are also younger and better educated.

Looking at the Eighty20 National Segmentation groups, poorer segments, such as the Humble Elders and Mothers of the Nation tend to drink traditional tea, with Comfortable Retirees preferring Rooibos, and Green Tea for the Heavy Hitters and Middle Class.

"Tea remains a cultural staple and commercial powerhouse in South Africa, with over 22 million adults drinking it daily. The growth of Rooibos - both locally and globally signals a shift in consumer preferences toward healthier, caffeine-free alternatives, offering valuable opportunities for brands looking to connect with evolving lifestyles and demographics," adds Andrew Fulton, director at Eighty20.