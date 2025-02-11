Nairobi Fashion Week 2025 puts regenerative fashion in the spotlight

The Nairobi Fashion Week 2025, one of East Africa’s most influential fashion events, has put an emphasis on regenerative fashion, highlighting the urgent need for sustainability and ecological responsibility in the industry.

Image by Daniel Kempf-Seifried

The theme for this year's event, "Regenerating Fashion: A New Era of Responsibility," captivated both local and international audiences, offering a glimpse into the future of fashion through the lens of environmental consciousness and sustainable innovation.

This year’s show was a reflection of the global conversation on the importance of shifting from a traditional "take-make-dispose" fashion model to one that actively contributes to the environment.

Designers, brands, and thought leaders from across the continent gathered to explore and celebrate the concept of regenerative fashion — an approach that focuses not only on minimising harm but also on healing and replenishing the planet.

The Textile and Apparel industry (T&A) is reportedly the third-largest manufacturing sector globally, generating $2.4tn of revenue in 2019.

Sadly, even with these statistics that depict the relevance of the sector, the fashion industry is a major contributor to textile waste and carbon emissions, with billions lost each year due to the underutilisation of clothes and lack of recycling.

It is estimated that the sector produces around 92 million tonnes of textile waste each year, which is equivalent to a rubbish truck full of clothes being dumped every second. When it comes to the impact of second-hand clothes or mitumbas, it is estimated that in recent years over 300 million items of damaged or unsellable clothing made of synthetic – or plastic – fibers are exported to Kenya annually, where they end up dumped, landfilled, or burned, exacerbating the plastic pollution crisis.

Pushing boundaries

With the global fashion industry accounting for significant environmental challenges, the Nairobi Fashion Week 2025 featured designers who are leading this change, pushing boundaries to make recycling and upcycling integral parts of fashion production and consumption.

Image by Daniel Kempf-Seifried

The event also provided a platform for industry leaders, environmental activists, and sustainability experts to discuss the future of recycling in fashion and the broader potential for a circular economy in the industry.

Additionally, it served as a platform to discuss the rising importance of circularity and regenerative practices in the fashion industry. Designers showcased collections that were carefully crafted from upcycled materials, and zero-waste production methods, demonstrating that fashion can be both beautiful and responsible.

Many designers also incorporated locally sourced materials, supporting Kenyan craftsmanship and the growing demand for ethical fashion.

Image by Daniel Kempf-Seifried

“We believe in the power of fashion to lead positive change, and this year’s showcase was a bold step toward creating a regenerative fashion ecosystem,” said Brian Kihindas, the creative director of Nairobi Fashion Week.

“It is time for fashion to evolve, and as an industry, we must move from sustainability to regeneration. Nairobi Fashion Week has become a catalyst for this transformation, showing the world that Kenya can lead the charge in global fashion innovation.”