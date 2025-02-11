BooYaa Golf collabs with Jo Black to launch the BLXCK range

South African golf apparel brand, BooYaa Golf has partnered with celebrated musician and golf enthusiast, Jo Black to launch the BLXCK range with the aim to redefine golf fashion with innovative designs that merge functionality with flair.

This collaboration brings together Jo Black’s passion for golf and BooYaa’s commitment to creating apparel that stands out on the course. The BLXCK range reflects the shared values and vision of both Jo Black and BooYaa Golf.

“Apart from music, golf is my favourite pastime and passion,” says Jo Black. “Partnering with BooYaa Golf—one of the top golf clothing brands—was an easy decision. I’m honoured to be associated with a brand like BooYaa."

“The designs are funky and stylish and are a cut above the rest,” adds Black.

Incorporating symbols from Black’s first album, such as the anchor and spades, the BLXCK shirt is a unique blend of personal expression and modern golf fashion. Its signature colours, grey, black, and pink, add a bold touch, ensuring golfers feel both confident and stylish.

“Everyone knows the quality of BooYaa golf shirts is unmatched. The idea was to design something not only beautiful but also functional and comfortable,” adds Black.

The BLXCK range exemplifies this ethos, offering golfers premium comfort and a standout aesthetic. The BLXCK range is set to make waves in the South African golf and apparel market.

“With this collaboration, we’re reaching more golfers and getting our respective brands out there. We want more golfers wearing BooYaa and looking stylish on the golf course,” says Black.

The official launch of the BLXCK range is set for 7 March. There will be three distinctive shirts with the signature grey, pink, and black designs available at launch.

“This range is designed to make you feel good, look good, and stand out. My stage name is Jo Black. To differentiate this collaboration from my music and other ventures, we chose BLXCK with an ‘X’ to make it stand out and appeal to an international market,” he adds.

“We have a few more shirts and apparel launching this year. This collaboration is a journey we’re taking together,” concludes Black.