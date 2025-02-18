Lifestyle Sport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

SAMROHOMEMAKERSKLAFusionDesignEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Altitude Wealth sees global potential in BooYaa Golf

    18 Feb 2025
    18 Feb 2025
    Local golfing apparel manufacturer BooYaa Golf continues to gain momentum with the backing of Altitude Wealth.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Altitude Wealth, an investment firm specialising in financial and asset management, saw the passion and vision of BooYaa's founders, Ruan Lotz and Johan van Greune, as key factors in their decision to invest.

    They believe BooYaa Golf has significant potential to scale and become a global household name in golf apparel.

    “We were drawn to the energy and excitement that Ruan and Johan bring to BooYaa. From our first meeting, we knew this could become a global brand in golf,” says Sazar Brönn, director at Altitude Wealth.

    “With the right leadership and a fun, dynamic brand like BooYaa, the possibilities for scaling are endless.”

    Altitude Wealth, known for providing strategic investment and risk management solutions, recognises the importance of customer feedback in shaping BooYaa’s direction.

    “Good honest feedback can only help us improve the brand and the quality of our products. BooYaa was developed by golfers for golfers, and we stay connected to their needs,” says Ruan Lotz.

    With strong leadership, a commitment to quality, and strategic backing from Altitude Wealth, BooYaa Golf is poised for continued growth and success.

    “Having the backing of Altitude Wealth has been instrumental in BooYaa Golf’s growth journey. Their belief in our vision and their strategic support allows us to focus on creating the best quality products while scaling the brand. With their expertise, we are not just growing locally but are also positioned to become a global force in golf apparel. Their commitment to helping us stay connected to customer needs is invaluable to our ongoing success,” says van Greune.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz