    Applications open for Wesgro's leisure tourism event partnerships

    18 Feb 2025
    18 Feb 2025
    Wesgro, the official tourism, trade, and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape, has opened applications for its Leisure Tourism Event Partnerships. The online application process runs from 17 February to 7 March 2025, inviting event organisers to apply for collaboration opportunities that aim to promote the diverse tourism offerings in the province.
    Sorr©Nolre Lourens via
    Sorr©Nolre Lourens via 123RF

    Event organisers in the Western Cape are encouraged to apply via the online platform, as only applications submitted through this method will be considered. These partnerships aim to highlight the variety of tourism experiences across the province, appealing to visitors of all ages.

    Wesgro’s event partnerships provide a platform for smaller, niche leisure events, creating economic impact and job opportunities while boosting tourism in less-visited towns and communities. The focus is on events that combat seasonality and contribute to a sustainable event pipeline in the region.

    Event themes:

    Applications will be considered for events related to the following themes:

    • Culture and heritage
    • Active adventure (Outdoor activities and sports)
    • Sustainability (Including community-based tourism)
    • Gastronomy (food and wine)
    • Halal

    Event organisers can submit their applications and seek further information at az.oc.orgsew@omdstneve.

    Read more: events industry, Wesgro, tourism events, tourism and travel, meetings and conferences
