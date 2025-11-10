South Africa
    Issued by Business Daily Deals
    A business toolkit enabling the ability to broadcast to other businesses and consumers

    Every business needs sales, and every business struggles to connect to potential buyers. Business Daily Deals assists directly by suppliers registering for free and adding adverts on their products, on the one side. And on the other side, buyers register for free, load keywords that relate to the name of products they are looking for, and wait for notifications once suppliers load deals that relate directly to their loaded keywords. Deals are then done, off the site, where buyers download and print coupons on the site which shows the deals advertised, drive to the suppliers premises, and then take up the offer by paying the supplier directly. He can therefore check that the stock does in fact exist.

    Business Daily Deals
    A NEW WEBSITE DEDICATED TO ALL BUSINESSES, where you can broadcast your offerings by placing adverts, at very good pricing, for any selected time span. Buyers will register as well, with keywords that they select, so that any new advert containing their keywords sparks a notification to them alerting them of the new deal placed. This website therefore allows BROADCASTING by suppliers, and DEALS received by buyers. This website is therefore dedicated to helping out all businesses gain important visibility.
