    Retail Retailers

    Selected Pro Shop stores to stock BooYaa Golf apparel

    17 Mar 2025
    17 Mar 2025
    Local golf apparel brand, BooYaa Golf has partnered with golf retail chain The Pro Shop. From 1 April, BooYaa Golf’s latest range will be available in selected Pro Shop stores nationwide.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    “This partnership with The Pro Shop is a significant milestone for BooYaa Golf,” says Ruan Lotz, co-founder of BooYaa Golf.

    “Golfers across South Africa will now have greater access to our innovative, high-quality apparel in a space that is already a trusted destination for the golfing community.”

    “This is not just another product launch—this is a game changer,” adds Johan van Greune, co-founder of BooYaa Golf. “We are combining our passion for golf with The Pro Shop’s unparalleled reach to give golfers the best in both style and performance.”

    “The Pro Shop is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with BooYaa Golf, a dynamic and proudly South African brand that has made waves both locally and internationally. We are thrilled to join forces with BooYaa Golf in 2025,” says Sven Pederson, marketing manager at The Pro Shop.

    “Their fresh and exciting approach to golf apparel aligns perfectly with our ongoing mission to provide golfers with the very best products and experiences. We love partnering with other leading South African Brands, and we know our customers are going to love what BooYaa brings to the table.

    To celebrate the launch, BooYaa and The Pro Shop are rolling out a marketing campaign with the playful tagline, ‘No Joke: BooYaa is Here with The Pro Shop!’ — embracing the spirit of April Fools’ Day while ensuring customers know that this partnership is the real deal.

    BooYaa will be available at The Pro Shop Fourways, Woodmead, Lynnwood, Boksburg, N1 City, Paarl, Somerset West and Cornubia at launch with more outlets coming soon.

    Let's do Biz