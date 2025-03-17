Merrachi's Ramadan campaign sparks debate with hijab-clad Eiffel Tower imagery

Dutch modest fashion brand Merrachi has ignited a heated debate in France with its latest advertisement for Ramadan, featuring the iconic Eiffel Tower adorned with a hijab.

Merrachi has ruffled feathers with its new campaign. Source: Instagram.

The campaign, unveiled on 12 March 2025, intended to promote inclusivity and the freedom to wear the Islamic headscarf. However, it has been met with both praise and criticism, reflecting the country's ongoing tensions surrounding secularism and religious expression.

The controversial imagery

The advertisement showcases the Eiffel Tower enveloped in a hijab and abaya, symbolizing modest fashion. Merrachi shared the image on their official Instagram account, captioning it: "Spotted: The Eiffel Tower wearing MERRACHI, mashallah! Looks like she just joined the modest fashion community."

Political and public reactions

The depiction has drawn sharp criticism from French political figures, particularly those aligned with right-wing ideologies. Lisette Pollet, a member of the National Rally party, expressed her disapproval on social media, stating: "Unacceptable! The Eiffel Tower, symbol of France, has been hijacked by the Merrachi brand, which has covered it with an Islamic veil in a provocative advertisement. An ideological and commercial instrumentalisation which offends our republican values ​​and our heritage."

Similarly, Jérôme Buisson criticized the ad as a "dangerous political move," while economist Philippe Murer suggested closing Merrachi stores in France and blocking its website.Conversely, some social media users have defended Merrachi's campaign, viewing it as a creative expression that challenges prevailing narratives about Muslim women's right to wear the hijab. Comments on the brand's Instagram post include sentiments like, "From Eiffel Tower to Hijabi Power! The Eiffel Tower says: 'My tower, my choice.'" and "When even the Eiffel Tower looks better in modest fashion."

Context of the hijab debate in France

France has a history of regulating religious symbols in public spaces, rooted in its principle of laïcité (secularism). The country banned hijabs in schools in 2004 and face-covering veils in public spaces in 2010. More recently, in August 2023, the government prohibited abayas in state schools, asserting that such garments violate secular laws in education.

Merrachi's position

As of now, Merrachi has not issued an official statement addressing the controversy. The brand's campaign continues to spark discussions about the intersection of fashion, religious expression, and cultural identity in contemporary society.