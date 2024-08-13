Marketing & Media Research
    Marketing & Media Research

    The rise of social commerce

    Issued by KLA
    14 Mar 2025
    14 Mar 2025
    Social media has become more than just a space for connection and entertainment, it is now a powerful driver of retail decisions. Data from YouGov Profiles, analysed by consumer insights company KLA, highlights how South Africans are increasingly using social media to discover, engage with, and purchase products.
    The rise of social commerce

    The findings reveal consumer behaviour, where platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok are reshaping the traditional shopping journey. Engagement with social content, influencer recommendations, and personalised promotions are influencing purchasing decisions in ways that brands can’t ignore.

    “Social commerce is changing how consumers interact with brands, blending retail with social engagement,” says Rakhee Naik, managing consultant – Insights at KLA. “Understanding how different audiences engage with these platforms is critical for businesses looking to remain relevant in this evolving space.”

    Key findings from YouGov profiles:

    • Browsing without intent leads to discovery. 68% of South Africans say they scroll social media without a specific goal, making them more receptive to product suggestions.

    • Influencer recommendations can be powerful. 46% of consumers trusting influencer-endorsed products, demonstrating the growing credibility of social media personalities in shaping purchase decisions.

    • Social media cannot be ignored as a direct sales driver. 42% of South Africans have purchased a product based on a promotion seen on social media.

    • Advertising preferences are shifting. 23% of respondents prefer engaging with ads on social media rather than traditional websites, valuing the interactive and immersive nature of digital content.

    • There is a demand for engaging and shareable experiences. 56% of users actively seek visually engaging content they can showcase online, reinforcing the role of creativity in brand visibility.

    These findings point to the increasing influence of digital and social-first strategies in shaping retail today. With 67% of South Africans increasing their time spent on social platforms, brands and retailers must consider how they connect with consumers, ensuring that their marketing approaches are seamless, engaging, and aligned with new shopping behaviours.

    The findings from YouGov Profiles provide a snapshot of changing retail habits. As the retail landscape continues to evolve, businesses will need to strike a balance between traditional and digital experiences -ensuring that their marketing and retail strategies align with the way modern consumers discover, trust, and purchase products online.

    Methodology:

    Profiles: Segmentation and media planning tool. YouGov Profiles makes it simple to find and understand the audience that matters most to you. With data collected daily, it gives you the power to build and customise a portrait of your consumers’ entire world with unrivalled granularity. More than 12,500 variables are available in South Africa.

    Dataset: 2024-12-29

    Nationally representative sample of South African adults with access to the internet, aged 18+

    n ~ 4879

    Read more: YouGov, KLA, Rakhee Naik
    KLA
    We're a full-service market research agency know for taking on client's challenges and working alongside them to find solutions. So, when your business needs intelligence that moves the needle, at KLA, we get it!
