Exciting new breakthrough artists join the Galaxy KDay 2025 lineup

The countdown to Galaxy KDay 2025 is on, and we are beyond thrilled to announce the addition of several breakthrough artists from the Western Cape who will be gracing the stage on 5 April 2025, at the stunning Meerendal Wine Estate. With ticket sales nearing sell-out, this year’s festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of local talent, music, and community spirit.

Introducing the artists:

EB Inglis : A multifaceted singer, songwriter, and music producer, EB Inglis is not only a talent on stage but also the host of the Kfm Lunch show. With over 20 years of experience, EB draws inspiration from hip hop, R&B, pop, afrobeat, and house, creating a unique sound that resonates with listeners. His smooth vocals and emotive performances ensure that every show is a memorable experience.

Ziggy4x : Hailing from the streets of Manenberg, Cape Town, Ziggy4x is a rising star in the South African drill and hip-hop scene. Known for his viral hit "Honne" and debut EP "Gangsta Baby", Ziggy4x uses his music to reflect his experiences and inspire hope within his community. His dynamic performances are not to be missed!

Shaza: A true powerhouse on stage, Shaza is a talented vocalist, DJ, and percussionist known for her explosive performances. With versatility across various musical genres, she has been voted the top wedding and function service provider in the Garden Route. Shaza's captivating interpretations of songs will surely ignite the crowd at Galaxy KDay.

Kgomotso Mosiane, head of marketing: Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics South Africa, shares: “Samsung is proud to be associated with KDay – a festival that is deeply committed to uplifting the communities they serve and one way to do that is by supporting local talent. This amazing platform allows us to bring together world-class entertainment and cutting-edge technology to our local consumers. And, as a brand that is committed to enhancing everyday life, this event gives us the perfect platform to share our latest innovations, like the Galaxy S25, with the vibrant KDay community. So, whether you’re there for the good music, the great food, or discovering the future of tech, there’s something for everyone. We are therefore very proud to be part of this incredible experience that promises to create lasting memories for everyone.”

Hennie Myburgh, Kfm 94.5's station manager, adds: “We are incredibly excited to welcome these talented local artists to the Galaxy KDay stage. Their unique sounds and powerful performances embody the spirit of our festival, and we encourage our listeners to come out and support them. This event is a celebration of our community, and we can’t wait to share this unforgettable day with you all.”

Event details:

Date: Saturday, 5 April 2025



Venue: Meerendal Wine Estate



Gates open: 9am

With tickets selling fast, don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible event! Tickets are available at TicketMaster:

General access: R300



Meerendal Experience: R620



Chill Zone (18+): R650



Kiddies (ages 3 to 12): R180



Family Pack (2 general access & 2 kiddies): R1000

Join us for Galaxy KDay 2025, where you can enjoy a stellar lineup of artists, great food, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates our local culture. For the latest updates, tune in to Kfm 94.5 and visit primediaplus.com.



